A Chill Hop Day Thread (May 10)

It’s Monday May 10th, 2021. Thanks for visiting the Day Thread.

My friends and I like to share synthwave mixes on Youtube with each other to help us pass the time at work.

One of the channels that was brought to my attention is lofi hip hop music to relax and study to. Its worth either bookmarking or subscribing to when you need to clear your mind and put yourself in a better frame of mind.

Something to Discuss – Feel free to share links to your favorite music mixes and channels on Youtube and Spotify in the comment section. I always like listening to new music and the Avocado has great taste in tunes.

Have a great week!

