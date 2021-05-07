Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 7

Introducing today’s contestants:

Sara, a stay-at-home parent, gave birth very close to her audition;

Juliet, a graduate student, got on the show instead of her dad; and

Jaime, a writer and consultant, pulls over for alpacas. Jaime is a two-day champ with winnings of $50,200.

Jamie went on a strong run midway in DJ to establish the advantage at $19,400 going into FJ over Juliet at $15,800. Sara found both DDs in DJ from third position and entered FJ at $9,800.

DD1 -$1,000 – AMERICANA – Boothill graveyard is still a popular draw in this town about 30 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border (Jamie won $1,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – MONKS – A biography called “The Monk in the Garden” is subtitled “The Lost and Found Genius of” him, “the Father of Genetics” (Sara lost $3,500 from her third-place score of $5,200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – A WHOPP”INGTON” OF A CITY – The Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders Association is headquartered here (Sara won $2,900 on a true DD, remaining in third behind $11,400 for Juliet and $10,600 for Jamie.)

FJ – SHAKESPEARE & HISTORY – Macbeth has a vision of a line of 8 Scottish kings, the 8th holding a mirror to reflect this 9th in line who may have been in the audience

Only Juliet was correct on FJ, adding $8,000 to win with $23,800.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could provide the final word in the Milton line, “They also serve who only stand and wait.”

Judging the writers: The last two categories in round one were SHEEP and JUST GOT REAL. I see what they did there. However, I must admit that if A WHOPP”INGTON” OF A CITY is some kind of pun or reference, it’s lost on me.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Tombstone? DD2 – Who was Mendel? DD3 – What is Lexington? FJ – Who was James I?

