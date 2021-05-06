The Day Thread of Lorraine the Leech (May 6, 2021)

Lorraine is a leech in a group therapy session in Alison Snowden and David Fine’s Oscar-nominated animated short Animal Behaviour. She is panicky about being alone, quick to tears and hyperventilation, and spends part of the short hiding in a cup of coffee after being sat on, swallowed, and then thrown by an angry gorilla. She is my hero.

Snowden and Fine are also the creators of Oscar-nominated and/or -winning National Film Board of Canada classics Bob’s Birthday, and George and Rosemary.

Have fun posting and whatnot today. Eat something, and stay hydrated.

