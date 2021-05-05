Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 5

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jaime, a writer and consultant, plays tournament Scrabble;

Elliott, a history and Latin teacher, founded a chariot race and gladiator club; and

Hanna, an editor, whose sister was on the show. Hanna is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,600.

Jamie appeared to be in very good position after getting DD3 late in the game, but then Elliott nailed the final two clues of DJ to take a slim lead into FJ at $16,800 vs. $16,200 for Jamie and $7,800 for Hanna.

DD1 -$600 – SHAKESPEARE FAMILY TIES – This “Tempest”uous daughter of Prospero says, “O Brave New World, that has such people in it!” (Jamie won $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – DOUBLE “OU” WORDS – City of southern France on the Garonne River (Jamie lost $3,000 from her score of $14,400 vs. $12,000 for Elliott.)

DD3 – $1,600 – MEDICAL PREFIXES AND SUFFIXES – These 2 -iatricians specialize in opposite times of life & there’s often talk of a surplus of one & a shortage of the other (Jamie won $4,000 from her score of $14,200 vs. $13,200 for Elliott.)

FJ – CLASSIC ALBUMS – The title of this huge hit 1977 album was the idea of the bass player, who specified it should be spelled the British way

Elliott and Jamie were correct on FJ. Jaime chose to go for a big bet of $16,000 from second place while Elliott wagered just $928 from the lead, so Jaime took the win with $32,200.

Vocabulary vexations: The category DOUBLE “OU” WORDS was a flop, as the words missed included those for a noisy, offensive person (loudmouth), polite (courteous), and a Mediterranean music maker (bouzouki).

Judging the writers: Based on the valuation of the clues in CORPORATE MASCOTS, they think the Ticket Oak is more famous than Tony the Tiger, the Energizer Bunny and Chuck E. Cheese.

One more thing: The category about sitcom titles without the vowels brought to mind the final round on Only Connect.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Miranda? DD2 – What is Toulouse? DD3 – What are pediatricians and geriatricians? FJ – What is “Rumours”?

