Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 32

Round 5! We’re low enough that every song is up every day. So if there’s any songs left you kinda hate, I’m sorry.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, May 6th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Super Mario Galaxy Comet Observatory 3 7 12 Kingdom Hearts II Passion Kingdom Hearts II Darkness of the Unknown 8 10 Persona 3 Living with Determination Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001) 12 6 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Bramble Blast Super Smash Bros. Brawl Tetris: Type B 11 9 Persona 4 Reverie Super Mario Galaxy Gusty Garden Galaxy 10 8 Lost Odyssey Dark Saint Super Mario Galaxy Space Junk Galaxy 10 10* Final Fantasy XII Giza Plains Persona 3 Battle for Everyone’s Souls 11 5 Rhythm Tengoku The Bon Odori Mega Man Battle Network 6 Surge of Power! (Boss Theme) 10 6 Nanostray 2 Daitoshi Station Persona 3 FES Mass Destruction (FES Version) 7 10 Persona 3 Changing Seasons Ys: The Oath in Felghana Seal of Time 7 9 Sigma Harmonics Rippling Dream Mirror’s Edge Still Alive [Junkie XL Mix] 7 10 Mega Man 9 Dr. Wily Stage 1 Aoi Shiro Drawing Water 11 6 Wild Arms 5 A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS Omega Five The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2] 7 11 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mute City Shadow of the Colossus Prologue 7 13 Persona 4 Heartbeat, Heartbreak Persona 4 Backside of the TV 11* 11 Shadow of the Colossus The Farthest Land (Reprise) Professor Layton and the Curious Village Layton’s Theme (Live Version) 11 8 Super Paper Mario Castle Bleck

Two ties. And you know we’re getting deep in the tournament because they’re in the double digits! Giza Plains and Backside of the TV advance to the top 32.

Fun Facts:

Spoiler Top 32 By Game: 3 Songs: (3 Games) Persona 4 [-1]

Super Smash Bros. Brawl [-1]

Persona 3 2 Songs: (2 Games) Wild Arms 5 [-1]

Sigma Harmonics 1 Song: (19 Games) Shadow of the Colossus [-3]

Kingdom Hearts II [-2]

Super Mario Galaxy [-2]

The World Ends With You [-2]

Mega Man 9 [-1]

Ys: The Oath in Felghana [-1]

Aoi Shiro

Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica

Castlevania Judgment

Civilization IV

Final Fantasy XII

Mega Man Battle Network 6

Odin Sphere

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness

Portal

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Umineko When They Cry

Wii Sports Remember The Fallen (18 games): Castle Crashers

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Deathsmiles

Lost Odyssey

Mass Effect

Mirror’s Edge

Nanostray 2

Omega Five

Persona 3 FES

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box

Rhythm Tengoku

Super Paper Mario

The Lord of the Rings Online

Trails in the Sky SC

Trails in the Sky the 3rd

We Love Katamari

Wild Arms 4

Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Well, the era of top dog Shadow of the Colossus is over before it began, as it plummets down to the one-song tier. Our traditional triumvirate topping the tracking is back, with Personae 3 & 4 tied with Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the 3 song tier. And since we’re saying goodbye to FES, this is a true tie. Wild Arms 5 and Sigma Harmonics are our only other multi-song games; can they hope to shake things up? Top 32 By Platform: PS2: 14 songs (9 games)

Wii: 6 songs (4 games)

DS: 6 songs (5 games)

PC: 3 songs (3 games)

Multiplatform: 2 songs (2 games)

GBA: 1 song (1 game) The 360 and the Arcade are sadly departing us, but the GBA is still holding strong in what will be its last tournament. Meanwhile, there are no surprises about the top 3; at this point the main intrigue is when/if the PS2 can claim half the remaining spots. [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...