Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 32

Round 5! We’re low enough that every song is up every day. So if there’s any songs left you kinda hate, I’m sorry.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, May 6th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Comet Observatory 3
|7
|12
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Passion
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Darkness of the Unknown
|8
|10
|Persona 3
|Living with Determination
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)
|12
|6
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Bramble Blast
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Tetris: Type B
|11
|9
|Persona 4
|Reverie
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Gusty Garden Galaxy
|10
|8
|Lost Odyssey
|Dark Saint
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Space Junk Galaxy
|10
|10*
|Final Fantasy XII
|Giza Plains
|Persona 3
|Battle for Everyone’s Souls
|11
|5
|Rhythm Tengoku
|The Bon Odori
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
|10
|6
|Nanostray 2
|Daitoshi Station
|Persona 3 FES
|Mass Destruction (FES Version)
|7
|10
|Persona 3
|Changing Seasons
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Seal of Time
|7
|9
|Sigma Harmonics
|Rippling Dream
|Mirror’s Edge
|Still Alive [Junkie XL Mix]
|7
|10
|Mega Man 9
|Dr. Wily Stage 1
|Aoi Shiro
|Drawing Water
|11
|6
|Wild Arms 5
|A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS
|Omega Five
|The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2]
|7
|11
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Mute City
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Prologue
|7
|13
|Persona 4
|Heartbeat, Heartbreak
|Persona 4
|Backside of the TV
|11*
|11
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The Farthest Land (Reprise)
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Layton’s Theme (Live Version)
|11
|8
|Super Paper Mario
|Castle Bleck
Two ties. And you know we’re getting deep in the tournament because they’re in the double digits! Giza Plains and Backside of the TV advance to the top 32.
Fun Facts:
Top 32 By Game:
3 Songs: (3 Games)
- Persona 4 [-1]
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl [-1]
- Persona 3
2 Songs: (2 Games)
- Wild Arms 5 [-1]
- Sigma Harmonics
1 Song: (19 Games)
- Shadow of the Colossus [-3]
- Kingdom Hearts II [-2]
- Super Mario Galaxy [-2]
- The World Ends With You [-2]
- Mega Man 9 [-1]
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana [-1]
- Aoi Shiro
- Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
- Castlevania Judgment
- Civilization IV
- Final Fantasy XII
- Mega Man Battle Network 6
- Odin Sphere
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
- Portal
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village
- Umineko When They Cry
- Wii Sports
Remember The Fallen (18 games):
- Castle Crashers
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
- Deathsmiles
- Lost Odyssey
- Mass Effect
- Mirror’s Edge
- Nanostray 2
- Omega Five
- Persona 3 FES
- Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
- Rhythm Tengoku
- Super Paper Mario
- The Lord of the Rings Online
- Trails in the Sky SC
- Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- We Love Katamari
- Wild Arms 4
- Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
Well, the era of top dog Shadow of the Colossus is over before it began, as it plummets down to the one-song tier. Our traditional triumvirate topping the tracking is back, with Personae 3 & 4 tied with Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the 3 song tier. And since we’re saying goodbye to FES, this is a true tie.
Wild Arms 5 and Sigma Harmonics are our only other multi-song games; can they hope to shake things up?
Top 32 By Platform:
PS2: 14 songs (9 games)
Wii: 6 songs (4 games)
DS: 6 songs (5 games)
PC: 3 songs (3 games)
Multiplatform: 2 songs (2 games)
GBA: 1 song (1 game)
The 360 and the Arcade are sadly departing us, but the GBA is still holding strong in what will be its last tournament. Meanwhile, there are no surprises about the top 3; at this point the main intrigue is when/if the PS2 can claim half the remaining spots.