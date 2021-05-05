AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 21

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week’s topic of discussion is the Fathomless Warlock patron, printed in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. These warlocks have made a pact with some powerful entity living beneath the waves, whether that be an ancient kraken, sea hag coven, merfolk demigod, or some dormant elder horror.

Like all Warlock patrons, the Fathomless gives you access to an Expanded Spell List, adding the following spells to the options available to you whenever you gain the appropriate level: Create or Destroy Water, Thunderwave, Gust of Wind, Silence, Lightning Bolt, Sleet Storm, Control Water, Summon Elemental (water only), Bigby’s Hand (appears as a tentacle), and Cone of Cold.

Starting at 1st level, your patron gives you a Gift of the Sea, allowing to breathe normally underwater and giving you a swimming speed of 40 feet. You can also use a bonus action on your turn to summon a Tentacle of the Deeps. The 10-foot-long, spectral tentacle appears within 60 feet of you, and can make a melee spell attack against a creature within 10 feet of it, dealing 1d8 cold damage and reducing the targets movement speed by 10 feet on a hit. You can move the tentacle and attack again as bonus action on later turns, and the damage increases to 2d8 when you reach 10th level. You can summon the tentacle a number of times equal to your proficiency bonus, regaining expended uses with a long rest.

At level 6, your Oceanic Soul makes you even more at home under the water. You have resistance to cold damage, and if you are fully submerged in water, any other creature that is fully submerged can understand your speech, and you can understand theirs. In addition, you can use your Tentacle of the Deeps as a Guardian Coil. When you or another creature within 10 feet of the tentacle take damage, you can use your reaction to reduce the damage to one creature by 1d8. The damage reduction increases to 2d8 when you reach 10th level.

At 10th level, you also learn to summon a huge mass of Grasping Tentacles. You learn the Evard’s Black Tentacles spell, and can cast in once per day without expending a spell slot. In addition, when you cast this spell, you also gain temporary hit points equal to your Warlock level. Also, though the spell requires concentration, taking damage can not cause you to lose your concentration on this spell.

Finally, at level 14, you and your allies can take a Fathomless Plunge. As an action you and up to 5 willing creatures within 30 feet of you disappear into a mass of whirling tentacles, and reappear up to 1 mile away in or within 30 feet of a body of water that you have seen previously. The body of water has to be at least pond sized. You can use this action once per short or long rest.

Players and Characters Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron adventure. The members of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include: Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)

Cherri Bomb, a pink Tiefling Rogue, who may or may not have once been a pirate (Waffle)

Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)

Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community that was unfortunately built too close to a Xoriat manifest zone (Spiny)

Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)

