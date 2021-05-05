30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 5: Your Favorite Architecture

In collaboration for the month, we’re doing a visual art challenge! And some of these days may be a little interactive as well!

For our fifth day, we want to talk architecture! There are so many incredible things out there in how the world is designed that most of us never even notice, but there are always the big standout pieces. Yet, sometimes, it’s that small thing that becomes the one that means the most for any number of reasons. Whether it be sprawling pieces or a single design element, share us some of your favorite architectural beauty!

So today, we want to know your favorite architecture and hope you share it below!

Bonus: If you’re a sculptor yourself, we’d love to see what you’d like to share!

