Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
Today’s person of the day is Darcie Little Badger (she/her), an author.
In the news,
Book Festival Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Rowling Transphobia
Florida Is About to Sign One of the Nation’s Most Controversial Anti-Trans Sports Bans
Antigay Hate Crime Caught on Camera Near New York’s Penn Station
The project of the day is Even the Ocean, a 2d platformer.
For an optional topic: How do you handle trauma?