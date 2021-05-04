Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 64 (Part 2 of 2)

Round 4! Things are really heating up now; this is the part of the tournament where it still feels like we’ve got a lot of songs left, and then you blink and we’re down to just a handful.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler Part 1 Part 2 Or listen to every song here. [collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Portal Still Alive 17 5 Mass Effect Uncharted Worlds Wild Arms 5 The Vth Vanguard 10 5 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Parallel Universe Civilization IV Baba Yetu 17 5 Kingdom Hearts II Dearly Beloved Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_SPHILIA/. 12 5 We Love Katamari Disco x Prince Deathsmiles Fury of the Gravekeepers 8 9 Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Time Gear Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version) 13 4 Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Theme of Diabolical Box The Lord of the Rings Online Lay of the Free Peoples 6 11 Wild Arms 5 When the Heart Ignites Wii Sports Title Screen 12 10 Shadow of the Colossus Epilogue ~ Those Who Remain Shadow of the Colossus Revived Power 13 6 The World Ends With You Make or Break Mega Man 9 Splash Woman Stage 8 11 Umineko When They Cry Dreamenddischarger Wild Arms 4 Nightless City Guara Bobelo 8 9 Ys: The Oath in Felghana Valestein Castle Persona 4 Specialist 10 7 World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Totems of the Grizzlemaw The World Ends With You Calling 9 7 Trails in the Sky SC Gravestone Struck by Lightning The World Ends With You Someday 9 10 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Waluigi Pinball Sigma Harmonics Gentle Timbre 12 8 Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Legendary Belmondo Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Winter Bliss (Cycerin) 8 12 Castlevania Judgment Bloody Tears

No ties. Sadly, it’s the end of the line for “Nightless City Guara Bobelo”, one of the more unique songs in the tournament.

Fun Facts:

Spoiler Top 64 By Game: 4 Songs: (3 Games) Super Smash Bros. Brawl [-4]

Persona 4 [-2]

Shadow of the Colossus 3 Songs: (5 Games) Persona 3 [-3]

The World Ends With You [-2]

Kingdom Hearts II [-1]

Super Mario Galaxy

Wild Arms 5 2 Songs: (3 Games) Sigma Harmonics [-2]

Ys: The Oath in Felghana [-1]

Mega Man 9 1 Song: (31 Games) Persona 3 FES [-3]

Final Fantasy XII [-2]

Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica [-1]

Lost Odyssey [-1]

Mega Man Battle Network 6 [-1]

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney [-1]

Trails in the Sky the 3rd [-1]

Umineko When They Cry [-1]

Aoi Shiro

Castle Crashers

Castlevania Judgment

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Civilization IV

Deathsmiles

Mass Effect

Mirror’s Edge

Nanostray 2

Odin Sphere

Omega Five

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness

Portal

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box

Rhythm Tengoku

Super Paper Mario

The Lord of the Rings Online

Trails in the Sky SC

We Love Katamari

Wii Sports

Wild Arms 4

Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Remember The Fallen (26 games): Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia [-3]

Eternal Poison [-3]

Eternal Sonata [-2]

Etrian Odyssey II [-2]

Opoona [-2]

Rhythm Heaven (DS) [-2]

Sonic Unleashed [-2]

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess [-2]

Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria [-2]

Ys Origin [-2]

Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War

Baten Kaitos Origins

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Halo 3

Lumines II

Okami

Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future

Psychonauts

Rune Factory

Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)

Vantage Master Portable

White Knight Chronicles

Wii Shop Channel

Xanadu Next A pretty consequential round! We see a shakeup up top, as Brawl falls into a tie for first, and Persona 3 falls out of the top 3, in exchange for Shadow of the Colossus. FES also loses for the first time, dropping 3 out of four matches. Down below, we see many dark horse favorites ending their runs, with Ar tonelico 1, Eternal Poison, and Opoona among the games eliminated. It’s crunch time now; do you like these songs, or do you like like them? Top 64 By Platform: PS2: 24 songs (12 games)

Wii: 10 songs (5 games)

DS: 10 songs (7 games)

PC: 8 songs (7 games)

Multiplatform: 5 songs (4 games)

360: 4 songs (4 games)

GBA: 2 songs (2 games)

Arcade: 1 song (1 game) We say goodbye to some of the platforms on the margins, as the GameCube, PS3, PSP, and N-Gage all leave us. The 360 also takes a hit here, falling to just 4 1-song games. Still, it’s holding on really well for a Microsoft console, in what will almost certainly be the company’s best showing in these tournaments. Up top, PS2 dominance continues unimpeded. The Wii ties the DS with 2 fewer games, thanks to the hard work of Brawl. [collapse]

