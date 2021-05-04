Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 64 (Part 2 of 2)

Round 4! Things are really heating up now; this is the part of the tournament where it still feels like we’ve got a lot of songs left, and then you blink and we’re down to just a handful.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1

Part 2

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

PortalStill Alive175Mass EffectUncharted Worlds
Wild Arms 5The Vth Vanguard105Trails in the Sky the 3rdParallel Universe
Civilization IVBaba Yetu175Kingdom Hearts IIDearly Beloved
Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaEXEC_SPHILIA/.125We Love KatamariDisco x Prince
DeathsmilesFury of the Gravekeepers89Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & DarknessTime Gear
Odin SphereOdin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)134Professor Layton and the Diabolical BoxTheme of Diabolical Box
The Lord of the Rings OnlineLay of the Free Peoples611Wild Arms 5When the Heart Ignites
Wii SportsTitle Screen1210Shadow of the ColossusEpilogue ~ Those Who Remain
Shadow of the ColossusRevived Power136The World Ends With YouMake or Break
Mega Man 9Splash Woman Stage811Umineko When They CryDreamenddischarger
Wild Arms 4Nightless City Guara Bobelo89Ys: The Oath in FelghanaValestein Castle
Persona 4Specialist107World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich KingTotems of the Grizzlemaw
The World Ends With YouCalling97Trails in the Sky SCGravestone Struck by Lightning
The World Ends With YouSomeday910Super Smash Bros. BrawlWaluigi Pinball
Sigma HarmonicsGentle Timbre128Castlevania: Curse of DarknessLegendary Belmondo
Castle Crashers (Xbox 360)Winter Bliss (Cycerin)812Castlevania JudgmentBloody Tears

No ties. Sadly, it’s the end of the line for “Nightless City Guara Bobelo”, one of the more unique songs in the tournament.

Fun Facts:



Top 64 By Game:

4 Songs: (3 Games)

  • Super Smash Bros. Brawl [-4]
  • Persona 4 [-2]
  • Shadow of the Colossus 

3 Songs: (5 Games)

  • Persona 3 [-3]
  • The World Ends With You [-2]
  • Kingdom Hearts II [-1]
  • Super Mario Galaxy 
  • Wild Arms 5 

2 Songs: (3 Games)

  • Sigma Harmonics [-2]
  • Ys: The Oath in Felghana [-1]
  • Mega Man 9 

1 Song: (31 Games)

  • Persona 3 FES [-3]
  • Final Fantasy XII [-2]
  • Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica [-1]
  • Lost Odyssey [-1]
  • Mega Man Battle Network 6 [-1]
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney [-1]
  • Trails in the Sky the 3rd [-1]
  • Umineko When They Cry [-1]
  • Aoi Shiro
  • Castle Crashers
  • Castlevania Judgment
  • Castlevania: Curse of Darkness 
  • Civilization IV
  • Deathsmiles 
  • Mass Effect 
  • Mirror’s Edge 
  • Nanostray 2
  • Odin Sphere
  • Omega Five
  • Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness 
  • Portal
  • Professor Layton and the Curious Village 
  • Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
  • Rhythm Tengoku 
  • Super Paper Mario 
  • The Lord of the Rings Online 
  • Trails in the Sky SC 
  • We Love Katamari 
  • Wii Sports 
  • Wild Arms 4
  • Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King 

Remember The Fallen (26 games):

  • Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia [-3]
  • Eternal Poison [-3]
  • Eternal Sonata [-2]
  • Etrian Odyssey II [-2]
  • Opoona [-2]
  • Rhythm Heaven (DS) [-2]
  • Sonic Unleashed [-2]
  • The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess [-2]
  • Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria [-2]
  • Ys Origin [-2]
  • Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War 
  • Baten Kaitos Origins
  • Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII 
  • Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
  • Halo 3 
  • Lumines II 
  • Okami 
  • Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations 
  • Professor Layton and the Unwound Future 
  • Psychonauts 
  • Rune Factory
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) 
  • Vantage Master Portable
  • White Knight Chronicles
  • Wii Shop Channel
  • Xanadu Next 

A pretty consequential round! We see a shakeup up top, as Brawl falls into a tie for first, and Persona 3 falls out of the top 3, in exchange for Shadow of the Colossus. FES also loses for the first time, dropping 3 out of four matches.

Down below, we see many dark horse favorites ending their runs, with Ar tonelico 1, Eternal Poison, and Opoona among the games eliminated. It’s crunch time now; do you like these songs, or do you like like them?

Top 64 By Platform:

PS2: 24 songs (12 games)
Wii: 10 songs (5 games)
DS: 10 songs (7 games)
PC: 8 songs (7 games)
Multiplatform: 5 songs (4 games)
360: 4 songs (4 games)
GBA: 2 songs (2 games)
Arcade: 1 song (1 game)

We say goodbye to some of the platforms on the margins, as the GameCube, PS3, PSP, and N-Gage all leave us. The 360 also takes a hit here, falling to just 4 1-song games. Still, it’s holding on really well for a Microsoft console, in what will almost certainly be the company’s best showing in these tournaments.

Up top, PS2 dominance continues unimpeded. The Wii ties the DS with 2 fewer games, thanks to the hard work of Brawl.

[collapse]