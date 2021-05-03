Calliope Corner #12

Stuffed in a costrel tight,

I’ll take them home come light.

Blissful constellations blaze

the Zodiac cites.

Planets make marriages

guarding my rite.

And now I pick the rotted plant

of bitter and of living life.

Vatic bubbling rants…

Flame, fiery ally!

All from death must sink from sight,

(Are the stars in well or sky?)

Clear stubble of bygone vine

I’m given again to derive.

Bark and pinkish light, –

Everything’s back from dust.

Whoever knows no terror of decay

is never to be subject to destruction.

If wind’s lush steed should pass this way,

it will not tip the treetop down.

An otherworldly spring will crown

the head, if holy fire’s alive.

https://www.poetry.com/poem/28187/may-dew

What poems are you reading/writing this week?

Prompt: May poems

