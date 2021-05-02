Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 5/2/21

“Ground Control to Sara Lance”
After a night of celebrating their beating the Fates, the Legends quickly discover that Sara is missing. Trying to keep it together, the Legends are shocked to discover that she was taken by Aliens.
“Initiate Self-Destruct”
|Ryan is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask’s plans for Kate Kane begin to unfold. Alice is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie must decide where her loyalty lies.
Nice to have Legends back. Here’s the live chat