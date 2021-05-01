The Weekend Politics Thread: Weekend Edition

There comes a point in every person’s life where they are forced to take a hard look at themselves and ask one simple question: am I Rudy Giuliani? And for most of us, thankfully, the answer to that question is no. You are not. And not being Rudy is cause enough for celebration. Congratulations! You did it!

Speaking of former members of the Trump Crime Syndicate, Mike Pence is trying to slink his way back onto the scene. We see you, Mike:

On Thursday, he visited heavily evangelical areas of the state, speaking to largely White audiences. His remarks at the Columbia convention center received polite applause — and two standing ovations, one when he arrived, and one when he left. There were no protests or heckling. But there was little electricity in the ballroom. At times, the former vice president seemed to pause after delivering a line, waiting for applause that never came. “Jackpot,” he said, describing what he and Trump heard when monitoring a raid that killed a terrorist. The ballroom was silent. At one point during his speech, 52 people were watching on a Facebook live stream.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/pence-trump-south-carolina/2021/04/30/1a7d72d2-a9b9-11eb-bca5-048b2759a489_story.html

Be kind to your fellow posters! This is a place where we often talk about bad people doing bad things, but we shouldn’t be bad people doing bad things. Don’t be like Rudy.

