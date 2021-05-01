30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 1: “When did you stop drawing, and why?”

In collaboration for the month, we’re doing a visual art challenge! And some of these days may be a little interactive as well!

For our first day, we want to basically call out all the artists out there by asking why you stopped drawing and why you did so. And if you have anything you’d like to share, please do so as we’d love to see it!

Check out Cartoonist Lynda Barry on the day she decided she could not draw

Bonus: If you’re like me and have what appears to be absolutely zero artistic ability, who would you want to be like if you could choose when it comes to drawing?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...