Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 30

Introducing today’s contestants:

Andy, a customer support manager, knows how to competitively eat eggs and ice cream;

Sheila, an attorney, got stumped in a pub quiz on Dutch pop music;

Emily, a Vice President of Operations, is interested in reading about diseases. Emily is a one-day champ with winnings of $36,600.

Emily continued her knack for finding DDs, picking all three. But she lost a big chunk of her lead on DD2 and had to rebuild, so the game remained alive into FJ with Emily at $15,400 vs. Sheila with $8,400 and Andy at $3,400.

DD1 -$400 – AFRICAN AMERICAN MEMOIRS – He writes about the depression he faced during his 1991 confirmation hearings in “My Grandfather’s Son” (Emily won $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $400 – SACRED BOOKS – Isa Ibn Maryam, a prophet in the Koran, is better known as him (Emily lost $8,000 from her score of $14,200 vs. $5,200 for Sheila.)

DD3 – $1,600 – LIGHTHOUSES – Today this Egyptian city is home to Al-Muntazah Lighthouse (Emily won $4,000 from her total of $7,800 vs. $6,400 for Sheila.)

FJ – BOOKS & AUTHORS – In books by him, the Kingdom of Noland, ruled by an orphan named Bud, borders a country called Ix, where Queen Zixi reigns

Only Emily was correct on FJ, adding $1,401 to win with $16,801 for a two-day total of $53,401.

Wagering strategy: Sheila still had an opportunity to win the game on FJ with a large wager, a correct response and a miss by Emily. Sheila chose to bet $1,500, an amount that virtually ended her winning chances, but guaranteed her the second-place award of $2,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: in 7-LETTER ANIMALS, no one knew the cat also known as a puma is a panther (two players gave responses that didn’t have seven letters).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Clarence Thomas? DD2 – Who is Jesus, Son of Mary? DD3 – What is Alexandria? FJ – Who was Baum?

