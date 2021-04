Good afternoon and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today is April 28th – National Superhero Day

Today’s questions –

Who is your favorite superhero?

If you could be any superhero, who would it be?

These answers might be one in the same or different.

Who in your life is your own personal superhero?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

