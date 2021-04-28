Sports Corner Makes Its Draft Picks

It’s here at last. The NFL Draft. Live from Cleveland tomorrow. As we get to see what questionable quarterbacks go where. It’s one of those nights at once full of promise and potential and full of ceremony and hype. And it’s only the first round. But as ever, it will captivate the nation and get more coverage than…

The Kentucky Derby, back in its usual spot on the calendar

The final weeks of the NBA and NHL seasons as teams jockey for playoff position

MLB finishing its first month, already with two and half no-hitters

The Champions League, which is also overshadowed by the Super League fiasco

And guess what? No sooner is the draft over than we get NFL Schedule Day on May 12. It’s an NFL world and we just live in it. Sigh.

