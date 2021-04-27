Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Kehlani, a musician.

In the news

This Year’s London Trans Pride Will March Against Rising Tide of Hate in the U.K.

Andrew Yang Absolutely Bombed With NYC LGBTQ+ Voters This Week

Alabama Governor Signs Anti-Trans Sports Ban — And Montana Could Be Next

The project of the day is Twelve Nudes by Ezra Furman.

There is no topic today

