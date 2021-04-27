Tuesday’s Politics Thread

Here we go people, cruising through the news, what’s going on today?

We’ve gone from “Biden is going to steal your beef” to officials handing out VP Harris’s picture book to migrant kids. The right isn’t getting any better at fabricating stories out of thin air, projection (doesn’t the RNC rack up huge bills buying books?), or comedy.

Fact checker: No, officials are not handing out Harris’s picture book to migrant kids https://t.co/OYOvvIJSxw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2021

It didn’t need to be this bad, but we knew that.

"As the United States and the world continue to struggle in the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one truth has emerged — it didn't have to be nearly this bad," writes former CDC director @DrTomFrieden https://t.co/SMH9ObEoTK — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2021

That’s pretty much all I’ve got this morning as I rush to throw this together. Be kind to each other, give yourself some grace as well. No McSquirrells, brush your teeth, look both ways, and don’t forget about the clean dishes in the dishwasher. You should put those away.

