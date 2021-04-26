Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 26

Here are today’s contestants:

Nick, a writer’s assistant, has also kissed the Blarney Stone;

Lyrka, a digital media specialist, has impressive pickles she doesn’t like; and

Kelly, a bank examiner, whose name can be found at Fenway Park. Kelly is a two-day champ with winnings of $48,000.

Kelly extended his lead on DD2 while Lyrka stayed in striking position, with Kelly entering FJ at $19,800 vs. $15,800 for Lyrka and $2,400 for Nick.

DD1 -$800 – 18TH CENTURY STUFF – When his sound effect method was copied in a staging of “Macbeth”, John Dennis accused perpetrators of this, now an idiom (Nick lost $1,600 from his score of $3,200.)

DD2 – $1,200 – HARD SCIENCE – The number used to designate a pencil’s hardness relates to the ratio of clay to this material, a form of carbon (Kelly won $3,000 from his total of $8,400 vs. $5,000 for Lyrka.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THE CABINET – Henry Knox in 1789 & Kenneth Royall in 1947 were the first & last secretaries of this department (Nick lost $1,800 on a true DD.)

FJ – CITY ORIGIN STORIES – The mythical founder Byzas consulted the Oracle of Delphi before establishing what’s now known as this city

Kelly and Lyrka were correct on FJ, with Kelly adding $11,801 to win with $31,601 for a three-day total of $79,601.

Triple Stumper of the day: In STARTS WITH 3 CONSONANTS, no one could identify a photo of a spruce tree.

Judging the writers: Perhaps they could have added an additional hint on DD1 to narrow down the possibilities, such as calling it a “atmospheric sound effect”. They also could have put that they were seeking an idiom up front in the clue. As written, it felt more like an FJ clue for which it might take some time to figure it out.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is stealing my thunder? DD2 – What is graphite? DD3 – What is War? FJ – What is Istanbul?

