Calliope Corner #11

Our April must replenish the delightful wells,

Bucket’s lip dipping, light on the sleeping cells,

Man from his vigil in the wintry chapel

Will card his skin with accurate strigil.

O frivolous and astringent spring

We never come full circle, never remember

Self behind self years without number,

A series of dwindling mirrors, but take a tangent line

And start again. Our April must replenish

Our bank-account of vanity and give our doors a coat of varnish.

Leave the tedium of audits and of finding correct

For the gaiety of places where people collect

For the paper rosettes of the stadium and the plaudits.

And you, let you paint your face and sleek your leg with silk

Which is your right to do

As gay trams run on rails and cows give milk.

Sharp sun-strop, surface-gloss, and momentary caprice

These are what we cherish

Caring not if the bridges and the embankments

Of past and future perish and cease;

Before the leaves grow heavy and the good days vanish

Hold out your glasses which our April must replenish

https://www.poetry.com/poem/98339/an-april-manifesto

What poems are you reading/writing this week?

Prompt: April poems

