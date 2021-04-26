Albums By The Year: 1967

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Was 1967 the year music truly became “great”? Probably not, because it sounds really stupid when i put it that way, but it was definitely the year something major happened. Like the release of all these albums, for example. List some of your favorites below.
Pink Floyd – The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn
The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Axis: Bold As Love
The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Doors – The Doors
The Doors – Strange Days
Love – Forever Changes
The Kinks – Something Else By The Kinks
The Who – The Who Sell Out
Jefferson Airplane – Surrealistic Pillow
The Byrds – Younger Than Yesterday
Bob Dylan – John Wesley Harding
Four Tops – Reach Out
The Rolling Stones – Between The Buttons
The Rolling Stones – Their Satanic Majesties’ Request
Bee Gees – Bee Gees’ 1st
The Beach Boys – Smiley Smile
The Beach Boys – Wild Honey
James Brown – Cold Sweat
Sly & The Family Stone – A Whole New Thing
Judy Collins – Wildflowers
Miriam Makeba – Pata Pata
Vanilla Fudge – Vanilla Fudge