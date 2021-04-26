Albums By The Year: 1967

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Was 1967 the year music truly became “great”? Probably not, because it sounds really stupid when i put it that way, but it was definitely the year something major happened. Like the release of all these albums, for example. List some of your favorites below.

1967 Pink Floyd – The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Axis: Bold As Love The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico The Doors – The Doors The Doors – Strange Days Love – Forever Changes The Kinks – Something Else By The Kinks The Who – The Who Sell Out Jefferson Airplane – Surrealistic Pillow The Byrds – Younger Than Yesterday Bob Dylan – John Wesley Harding Four Tops – Reach Out The Rolling Stones – Between The Buttons The Rolling Stones – Their Satanic Majesties’ Request Bee Gees – Bee Gees’ 1st The Beach Boys – Smiley Smile The Beach Boys – Wild Honey James Brown – Cold Sweat Sly & The Family Stone – A Whole New Thing Judy Collins – Wildflowers Miriam Makeba – Pata Pata Vanilla Fudge – Vanilla Fudge [collapse]

