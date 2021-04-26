Music

Albums By The Year: 1967

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Was 1967 the year music truly became “great”? Probably not, because it sounds really stupid when i put it that way, but it was definitely the year something major happened. Like the release of all these albums, for example. List some of your favorites below.

1967

Pink Floyd – The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Axis: Bold As Love

The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Doors – The Doors

The Doors – Strange Days

Love – Forever Changes

The Kinks – Something Else By The Kinks

The Who – The Who Sell Out

Jefferson Airplane – Surrealistic Pillow

The Byrds – Younger Than Yesterday

Bob Dylan – John Wesley Harding

Four Tops – Reach Out

The Rolling Stones – Between The Buttons

The Rolling Stones – Their Satanic Majesties’ Request

Bee Gees – Bee Gees’ 1st

The Beach Boys – Smiley Smile

The Beach Boys – Wild Honey

James Brown – Cold Sweat

Sly & The Family Stone – A Whole New Thing

Judy Collins – Wildflowers

Miriam Makeba – Pata Pata

Vanilla Fudge – Vanilla Fudge

