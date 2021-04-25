The Vladislav Tretiak Night Thread

On April 25th 1952 in Orudyevo, Russia (née Russian SFSR, Soviet Union) Ice Hockey superstar Vladislav Tretiak was born.

One of the greatest to play the position in the history of the sport, Tretiak was the goalie of the Soviet Union National Ice Hockey Team from 1971 to 1984. He rose to international prominence during the 1972 Summit Series between Team USSR and Team Canada. Originally dismissive of Tretiak and the Soviet Team, his goaltending during the series won the respect of the Canadian players, press, and fans. He won Olympic Gold Medals in Sapporo 1972, Innsbruck 1976, and Sarajevo 1984. He was the starting goalie during the famous “Miracle on Ice” against Team USA at the Lake Placid 1980 but was pulled after relatively poor play in the first period; a move that still irks him to this day. The Soviets would go on to lose the game, eventually settling for a Silver Medal.

He was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1983 but Soviet officials would not allow to play in the NHL. Retiring shortly after the 1984 Olympics, he was inducted into the Ice Hockey Hall of Fame in 1989; the first Soviet born player to be so honored. Post-retirement he became a goaltending coach for serval team; most notably the Chicago Blackhawks, and was the General Manager for Team Russia during the 2010 Olympics. He is currently the president of the Ice Hockey Federation of Russia.

