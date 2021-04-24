WW 150: Fringe – Day 8

Agent Lutece was reminiscing about her work, feeling good knowing that her lifelong passion was being recognized and realized not just by her, but by her colleagues. Still, there was a slight amount of wistfulness about her.

“I only wish Robert was here to see this,” she sighed.

“Don’t worry, you’ll see him soon enough,” a voice replied.

“I recognize you, you’re–” but before she could say the assailant’s name, a syringe went into her neck, and she began to deteriorate.

Moments after, a being in a suit and hat approached the remains of Rosalind, seeing that their business with her was already taken care of.

The Hayes Code/Rosalind Lutece has died. They were an Agent of Fringe Division (PARALLEL UNIVERSE vanilla town).

Factions The remaining roles in the game: 3 Agents of Fringe Division (vanilla town) 2 Lovers 1 Vanilla Wolf 1 Observer 1 Special Role [collapse]

Rules Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves and Observers win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. A wolf/Observer tie will result in an Observer win. Ties will be determined by RNG. Whether that is following by Prime Universe rules or Parallel Universe rules will not be revealed, nor will it necessarily be constant. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Players Indy Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Mr Plow Marlowe Tiff Hayes Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Moonstermash Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Jude Lindsay Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) April Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Raven Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Sic Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Hoho Thomas Jerome Newton (wolf roleblocker) Grumproro Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Malthusc ZFT member (vanilla wolf) Emm Louie Nate Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Bones ZFT member (vanilla wolf) Dicentra Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Cop Fauxlivia (vigilante) Sheleeta Walter Bishop (town doctor) Goat Olivia Dunham (investigator) Beelzebot Observer Ralph David Robert Jones (wolf roleblocker) Sagitarriuskim Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Miss Rim Lincoln Lee (town investigator) Gramps Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Wasp Walternate (town jailer) Josephus William Bell (special role) Ivan Ichianus Owen Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Jake Observer Adam Farrar Observer Snugs Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Narrowstrife Charlie Francis (town vigilante) Warrior [collapse]

Twilight will be on Sunday, April 25 at 12 PM MDT/8 PM CEDT.

