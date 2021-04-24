WW 150: Fringe – Day 8

Agent Lutece was reminiscing about her work, feeling good knowing that her lifelong passion was being recognized and realized not just by her, but by her colleagues. Still, there was a slight amount of wistfulness about her.
“I only wish Robert was here to see this,” she sighed.
“Don’t worry, you’ll see him soon enough,” a voice replied.
“I recognize you, you’re–” but before she could say the assailant’s name, a syringe went into her neck, and she began to deteriorate.
Moments after, a being in a suit and hat approached the remains of Rosalind, seeing that their business with her was already taken care of.
The Hayes Code/Rosalind Lutece has died. They were an Agent of Fringe Division (PARALLEL UNIVERSE vanilla town).
The remaining roles in the game:
3 Agents of Fringe Division (vanilla town)
2 Lovers
1 Vanilla Wolf
1 Observer
1 Special Role
Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves and Observers win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. A wolf/Observer tie will result in an Observer win.
Ties will be determined by RNG. Whether that is following by Prime Universe rules or Parallel Universe rules will not be revealed, nor will it necessarily be constant.
Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill.
Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time.
IndyAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town)
- Mr Plow
- Marlowe
- Tiff
HayesAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) MoonstermashAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town)
- Jude
LindsayAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) AprilAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) RavenAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) SicAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) HohoThomas Jerome Newton (wolf roleblocker) GrumproroAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) MalthuscZFT member (vanilla wolf)
- Emm
- Louie
NateAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) BonesZFT member (vanilla wolf) DicentraShapeshifter (vanilla wolf) CopFauxlivia (vigilante) SheleetaWalter Bishop (town doctor) GoatOlivia Dunham (investigator) BeelzebotObserver RalphDavid Robert Jones (wolf roleblocker) SagitarriuskimShapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Miss RimLincoln Lee (town investigator) GrampsAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) WaspWalternate (town jailer) JosephusWilliam Bell (special role)
- Ivan Ichianus
OwenAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) JakeObserver Adam FarrarObserver SnugsShapeshifter (vanilla wolf) NarrowstrifeCharlie Francis (town vigilante)
- Warrior
Twilight will be on Sunday, April 25 at 12 PM MDT/8 PM CEDT.