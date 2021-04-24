Woke Disney Presents The Weekend Politics Thread

The United States has any number of problems, and I often think about which one deserves our attention first and foremost. Is it the institutional racism? Is it the lack of adequate healthcare? Is it the economy, stupid? Oh, the virus! Is it the virus?

No, no, no, no, no! It can’t be any of those things, because the biggest problem in the U.S. is obviously how woke the corporations are becoming! While I’m absolutely certain every single person reading this self-identifies as a Christian Conservative, it seems there are a few people out there in this country who do not and they want their voices heard. And our once beloved corporations seem happy to bow to the will of the twitter mob. Corporations are sheeple, my friends!

There can be no greater illustration of the consequences of woke overdose than what’s happening at Disney World these days. Did you know people who work at Disney World are allowed to display tattoos and display inclusive haircuts? I literally just gasped at that sentence as I was typing it! Does Disney not get how much these public displays of wokeness ruin the fantasy of Disney World? Look, I’m a grown man without children and I’ve filled most of adult free time flying down to Florida to visit Disney World every weekend since 2002. You might say I’ve been obsessed with the Mouse. And I know I’m not alone. Middle-aged white men cherishing Mickey and Minnie is an American tradition. Steinbeck even wrote a novella about it (I may have only skimmed the title). But now that Disney World isn’t quite as snow white as my 1930s values (a time period notorious for its great values), I’m beginning to question every decision I’ve made in my adult life.

Disney won’t get another cent from me! Except for my Disney Plus subscription fee that I forgot to cancel. I’m sure I’ll get around to it.

Be kind to your fellow Politocados, and enjoy the Weekend Politics Thread while you can because on Monday it’s going back in the vault!

