The Night Thread Is on the Criterion Collection

Good evening everyone. Tonight, I’m going give a spotlight on my favorite company: The Criterion Collection. Criterion is a distribution company that, according to their statement, releases “important classical and contemporary films from around the world”. The films in their library include silent films from the 1920s, Golden Age Hollywood films, modern Indie films, and films from all over the globe. What I like about Criterion is their cover art of their Blu-Ray/DVDs and the many special features you can’t find on an ordinary DVD.

Here are the films that I currently own from Criterion (sorted by the spine number):

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...