This Week’s Wrestling Thread (4/23) Wants The Real Thing

Wrestling Fan: Mom, I want Orange Cassidy! This guy!

Mom: Oh, we already have Orange Cassidy at home, dear.

Here is the weekly wrestling thread, everyone. Please shout out all the news, (your) views and other wrestling recommendations below in the comments. Enjoy the thread!

NOTE: I do not listen nor will ever listen to the podcast mentioned in the featured image. But I did want to highlight the fact that THEY FINALLY UPDATED THE PROMO FOR IT ON AEW PROGRAMMING. But with updates comes questions – did Scorpio Sky ever get a PS5? How does his back feel after that incident with Shawn Spears? What about the New York subway rat man? SO MANY QUESTIONS forever unanswered.

