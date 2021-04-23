RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Grand Finale Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the Grand Finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11!

Tonight, the final four queens will face off in a series of lipsyncs, with the overall winner being crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Will the title go to Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Rosé, or Symone? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags. If you’re discussing the results of the lipsyncs or the winner, please consider tagging your spoilers as such.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s finale!

And don’t forget to join us for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, which airs starting May 1st (in Australian time I believe) on WOW Presents Plus in the US and selected territories, BBC iPlayer in the UK, Stan in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

I’ll try to schedule discussion threads in line with the WOW/BBC uploads, so please be patient while I figure this out over the next couple of weeks.

