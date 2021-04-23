Day Thread 23rd April

It is the birthday of one of the most famous humans of all time. It is William Shakespeare’s birthday! The Bard abides.

Some of my fav Shakespeare quotes – “All the world’s a stage” ; “The fool doth think he is wise but the wise man knows himself to be a fool” – As You Like It “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? [add the next line of the sonnet]”- Taken from Shakespearian Sonnets “It is the East and Juliet is the sun!”- Romeo and Juliet, “Exit, followed by a bear“- The Winter’s Tale “The bees knees” – Macbeth.

My favorite underrated Shakespearian Movies that can loosely all be classified as adaptations- 1. Haider (2014) – The best Hamlet adaptation from the last 10 years which no one saw. :/ 2. Macbeth (2015) – A tour de force of color and sound. 3. The Lion King (1994) 4. Private Romeo (2011) – An alternative take on Romeo and Juliet 5. Scotland, P.A. – the best comedy adaptation of Macbeth (2001) 6. Omkara (2006) A wonderful and charming new take on Othello 7. Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead (1990) – *A great take on Hamlet even though the writer isn’t the most politically correct one around* 8. 10 Things I Hate About You – An adaptation of the Taming Of The Shrew. Shout Out to my LB friend Calvin for suggesting this one!

I hope everyone has a fun day!

