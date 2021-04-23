Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, April 26th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Gusty Garden Galaxy
|10
|4
|Granado Espada
|The Last Number
|Baten Kaitos Origins
|Iconoclasm
|8
|4
|BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
|Bullet Dance (Noel’s Theme)
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Online Practice Stage
|5
|8
|Okami
|Ryoshima Coast II
|Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
|Godsibb
|4
|9
|Lost Odyssey
|Dark Saint
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Space Junk Galaxy
|11
|4
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Alms for the Small One
|Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army
|Main Theme
|6
|8
|The World Ends With You
|Twister
|Persona 3 FES
|P3 FES Opening
|10
|4
|Mass Effect
|Noveria
|Final Fantasy XII
|Giza Plains
|7
|5
|Granado Espada
|Purple Snow
|Ys Origin
|Genesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Opening Version)
|10
|4
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Trial
|Persona 3
|Battle for Everyone’s Souls
|8
|4
|Persona 3
|Memories of the City
|Sigma Harmonics
|The Remains of Time
|7
|6
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_PURGER/.#Misha extracting
|Rhythm Tengoku
|The Bon Odori
|8
|5
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|Eternally Bonded
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The Opened Way
|5
|8
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
|Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
|Banjoland
|2
|11
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Karate Man – Struck by the Rain
|Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War
|Near the Border
|10
|3
|Granado Espada
|Violin of the Death
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Battle Scene / Final Boss (Golden Sun)
|4
|10
|Nanostray 2
|Daitoshi Station
No ties! So instead I’ll complain about Godsibb being gone. Xenosaga was one of my favorites of the last tournament, and it sucks that it’s gone soo soon here.