Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, April 26th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Super Mario Galaxy Gusty Garden Galaxy 10 4 Granado Espada The Last Number Baten Kaitos Origins Iconoclasm 8 4 BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger Bullet Dance (Noel’s Theme) Super Smash Bros. Brawl Online Practice Stage 5 8 Okami Ryoshima Coast II Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra Godsibb 4 9 Lost Odyssey Dark Saint Super Mario Galaxy Space Junk Galaxy 11 4 Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Alms for the Small One Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Main Theme 6 8 The World Ends With You Twister Persona 3 FES P3 FES Opening 10 4 Mass Effect Noveria Final Fantasy XII Giza Plains 7 5 Granado Espada Purple Snow Ys Origin Genesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Opening Version) 10 4 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trial Persona 3 Battle for Everyone’s Souls 8 4 Persona 3 Memories of the City Sigma Harmonics The Remains of Time 7 6 Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_PURGER/.#Misha extracting Rhythm Tengoku The Bon Odori 8 5 Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Eternally Bonded Shadow of the Colossus The Opened Way 5 8 Mega Man Battle Network 6 Surge of Power! (Boss Theme) Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Banjoland 2 11 Rhythm Heaven (DS) Karate Man – Struck by the Rain Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Near the Border 10 3 Granado Espada Violin of the Death Super Smash Bros. Brawl Battle Scene / Final Boss (Golden Sun) 4 10 Nanostray 2 Daitoshi Station

No ties! So instead I’ll complain about Godsibb being gone. Xenosaga was one of my favorites of the last tournament, and it sucks that it’s gone soo soon here.

