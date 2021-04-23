Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, April 26th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Super Mario GalaxyGusty Garden Galaxy104Granado EspadaThe Last Number
Baten Kaitos OriginsIconoclasm84BlazBlue: Calamity TriggerBullet Dance (Noel’s Theme)
Super Smash Bros. BrawlOnline Practice Stage58OkamiRyoshima Coast II
Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach ZarathustraGodsibb49Lost OdysseyDark Saint
Super Mario GalaxySpace Junk Galaxy114Valkyrie Profile 2: SilmeriaAlms for the Small One
Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless ArmyMain Theme68The World Ends With YouTwister
Persona 3 FESP3 FES Opening104Mass EffectNoveria
Final Fantasy XIIGiza Plains75Granado EspadaPurple Snow
Ys OriginGenesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Opening Version)104Phoenix Wright: Ace AttorneyTrial
Persona 3Battle for Everyone’s Souls84Persona 3Memories of the City
Sigma HarmonicsThe Remains of Time76Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaEXEC_PURGER/.#Misha extracting
Rhythm TengokuThe Bon Odori85Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaEternally Bonded
Shadow of the ColossusThe Opened Way58Mega Man Battle Network 6Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & BoltsBanjoland211Rhythm Heaven (DS)Karate Man – Struck by the Rain
Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan WarNear the Border103Granado EspadaViolin of the Death
Super Smash Bros. BrawlBattle Scene / Final Boss (Golden Sun)410Nanostray 2Daitoshi Station

No ties! So instead I’ll complain about Godsibb being gone. Xenosaga was one of my favorites of the last tournament, and it sucks that it’s gone soo soon here.