Day thread 4/22

Happy Earth Day everyone!

Happy Earth Day!

This is my first thread for this website ever! 🤠

This year the theme is Restore The Earth. It is true our planet could do with a bit of restoring! First held on the 22nd of April 1970, this day marks an occasion when we can take a break from our life and think of some things bigger than us. Like our planet!

I hope everyone here has a great Earth Day! If your local organizations are hosting any virtual events be sure to join them! I might not be able to be around for this thread much but I hope you all have a great day. Water your plants if you have any 😜

