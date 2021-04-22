Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, April 23rd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Waterway~MIO 8 4 The World Ends With You O-Parts Super Mario Galaxy Comet Observatory 3 10 6 Eternal Sonata Relaxing Place Kingdom Hearts II Lazy Afternoons 7* 7 Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_with.METHOD_METAFALICA/. Corpse Party Blood Covered Ray of Hope 6 9 Kingdom Hearts II Passion Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Battle! Champion Cynthia 4 8 Etrian Odyssey II Inspecting the Resounding Weapons Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Tell the Truth (2001) 6 9 Kingdom Hearts II Darkness of the Unknown Phoenix Wright: Justice for All Tell the Truth (2002) 7 8 Persona 3 Living with Determination Rhythm Tengoku Air Batter 3 9 Opoona Hotel Moon Forest Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001) 8 5 I/O cluster one Eternal Poison Grand Design 11 6 Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Shock! The Final Battle Persona 4 Reach Out to the Truth 7 8 Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Chanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~ Super Smash Bros. Brawl Bramble Blast 8* 8 Xanadu Next Time Crevice Super Smash Bros. Brawl Tetris: Type B 8* 8 FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan Eastward Bound… Sonic Unleashed Skyscraper Scamper (Day) 11 4 Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Lucrecia Crescent Super Mario Galaxy Toad Brigade 4 12 Persona 4 Reverie Brain Age Menu 3 10 Lumines II hometown

3 ties! In all three cases, I liked the song I already knew more than the newcomer, so apologies to all our would-be Cinderellas, and congratulations to Lazy Afternoons, Bramble Blast, and Tetris: Type B.

