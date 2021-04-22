Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, April 23rd at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|Waterway~MIO
|8
|4
|The World Ends With You
|O-Parts
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Comet Observatory 3
|10
|6
|Eternal Sonata
|Relaxing Place
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Lazy Afternoons
|7*
|7
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_with.METHOD_METAFALICA/.
|Corpse Party Blood Covered
|Ray of Hope
|6
|9
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Passion
|Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
|Battle! Champion Cynthia
|4
|8
|Etrian Odyssey II
|Inspecting the Resounding Weapons
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Tell the Truth (2001)
|6
|9
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Darkness of the Unknown
|Phoenix Wright: Justice for All
|Tell the Truth (2002)
|7
|8
|Persona 3
|Living with Determination
|Rhythm Tengoku
|Air Batter
|3
|9
|Opoona
|Hotel Moon Forest
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)
|8
|5
|I/O
|cluster one
|Eternal Poison
|Grand Design
|11
|6
|Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army
|Shock! The Final Battle
|Persona 4
|Reach Out to the Truth
|7
|8
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Chanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Bramble Blast
|8*
|8
|Xanadu Next
|Time Crevice
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Tetris: Type B
|8*
|8
|FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan
|Eastward Bound…
|Sonic Unleashed
|Skyscraper Scamper (Day)
|11
|4
|Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
|Lucrecia Crescent
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Toad Brigade
|4
|12
|Persona 4
|Reverie
|Brain Age
|Menu
|3
|10
|Lumines II
|hometown
3 ties! In all three cases, I liked the song I already knew more than the newcomer, so apologies to all our would-be Cinderellas, and congratulations to Lazy Afternoons, Bramble Blast, and Tetris: Type B.