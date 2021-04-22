Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, April 23rd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaWaterway~MIO84The World Ends With YouO-Parts
Super Mario GalaxyComet Observatory 3106Eternal SonataRelaxing Place
Kingdom Hearts IILazy Afternoons7*7Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaEXEC_with.METHOD_METAFALICA/.
Corpse Party Blood CoveredRay of Hope69Kingdom Hearts IIPassion
Pokemon Diamond / PearlBattle! Champion Cynthia48Etrian Odyssey IIInspecting the Resounding Weapons
Phoenix Wright: Ace AttorneyTell the Truth (2001)69Kingdom Hearts IIDarkness of the Unknown
Phoenix Wright: Justice for AllTell the Truth (2002)78Persona 3Living with Determination
Rhythm TengokuAir Batter39OpoonaHotel Moon Forest
Phoenix Wright: Ace AttorneyPressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)85I/Ocluster one
Eternal PoisonGrand Design116Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless ArmyShock! The Final Battle
Persona 4Reach Out to the Truth78Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaChanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~
Super Smash Bros. BrawlBramble Blast8*8Xanadu NextTime Crevice
Super Smash Bros. BrawlTetris: Type B8*8FFXI: Treasures of Aht UrhganEastward Bound…
Sonic UnleashedSkyscraper Scamper (Day)114Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VIILucrecia Crescent
Super Mario GalaxyToad Brigade412Persona 4Reverie
Brain AgeMenu310Lumines IIhometown

3 ties! In all three cases, I liked the song I already knew more than the newcomer, so apologies to all our would-be Cinderellas, and congratulations to Lazy Afternoons, Bramble Blast, and Tetris: Type B.