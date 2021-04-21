Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 21

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Max, a tutor, fell asleep at the Vatican;

Ellen, an attorney, broke down 80 miles into a 3,000 mile trip; and

Mike, an actor, saw the Bears and Blackhawks in Europe. Mike is a two-day champ with winnings of $37,400.

In a tough game with five leftovers in DJ, Ellen missed the first two DDs and Mike was never seriously challenged, cruising into FJ at $18,800 vs. $2,600 for Ellen. Max finished in the red at -$1,800.

DD1 – $800 – QUICK BIBLE BOOKS – Tribes are counted, wander in the desert & reach the borders of the Promised Land (On the last clue of the round, Ellen lost $2,000 from her score of $4,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – AMERICAN HISTORY – The Platt Amendment of 1901 became a treaty between the U.S. & this new country & even became part of its constitution (Ellen lost $3,000 from her total of $4,400 vs. $8,800 for Mike.)

DD3 – $800 – AROUND THE LAB – The Illumina HiSeq X 10 was one of the first devices that could produce a person’s complete one of these for under $1,000 (Mike won $2,400 from his score of $16,400 vs. $2,600 for Ellen.)

FJ – AMERICAN BUSINESS – In 2004, after a century as a household name, its last model rolled off the assembly line in Lansing, Michigan

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Mike dropped $1,200 to win with $17,600 for a three-day total of $55,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the biography that was turned into a 2015 Broadway musical was that of Hamilton.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Book of Numbers? DD2 – What is Cuba? DD3 – What is human genome? FJ – What is Oldsmobile?

