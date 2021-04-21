Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it's the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, April 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

The World Ends With YouCalling7*7AetherAether
Persona 3 FESSnow Queen113Mass EffectLiara’s World
Super Smash Bros. BrawlK.K. Cruisin’67Trails in the Sky SCGravestone Struck by Lightning
Halo 3Finish the Fight84Shadow of the ColossusCommandment
The World Ends With YouSomeday65Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King AbaddonThe Final Decisive Battle
Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaEXEC_CHRONICLE_KEY/.130PsychonautsThe Meat Circus
Super Smash Bros. BrawlWaluigi Pinball7*7OpoonaConcert Hall
Persona 3Memories of the School68Super Smash Bros. BrawlChill (Dr. Mario)
Persona 3Poem for Everyone’s Souls113Patapon 2Moudamepon’s Theme
Persona 4Pursuing My True Self67Sigma HarmonicsGentle Timbre
Kingdom Hearts IIShipmeister’s Shanty57Rhythm Heaven (DS)Built to Scale 2
Castlevania: Curse of DarknessLegendary Belmondo7*7OkamiExorcizing Evil
Super Smash Bros. BrawlAshley’s Song (JP)107Mega Man Battle Network 6Theme of Mega Man Battle Network 6
Castle Crashers (Xbox 360)Winter Bliss (Cycerin)75Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the PlumeDelusional Extremities
Super Paper MarioBounding Through Time39The Legend of Zelda: Twilight PrincessKakariko is Saved
Tales of LegendiaThe Scallop Dance79Castlevania JudgmentBloody Tears

Three ties! And all of them at 7-7, for whatever reason. “Calling” and “Waluigi Pinball” are both favorites of mine, so they advance easily. “Legendary Belmondo” also advances.

Also, poor Meat Circus. I’ve always loved that song, and it hurts to see it be our first 0-fer.