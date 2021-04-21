Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, April 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

The World Ends With You Calling 7* 7 Aether Aether Persona 3 FES Snow Queen 11 3 Mass Effect Liara’s World Super Smash Bros. Brawl K.K. Cruisin’ 6 7 Trails in the Sky SC Gravestone Struck by Lightning Halo 3 Finish the Fight 8 4 Shadow of the Colossus Commandment The World Ends With You Someday 6 5 Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon The Final Decisive Battle Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_CHRONICLE_KEY/. 13 0 Psychonauts The Meat Circus Super Smash Bros. Brawl Waluigi Pinball 7* 7 Opoona Concert Hall Persona 3 Memories of the School 6 8 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Chill (Dr. Mario) Persona 3 Poem for Everyone’s Souls 11 3 Patapon 2 Moudamepon’s Theme Persona 4 Pursuing My True Self 6 7 Sigma Harmonics Gentle Timbre Kingdom Hearts II Shipmeister’s Shanty 5 7 Rhythm Heaven (DS) Built to Scale 2 Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Legendary Belmondo 7* 7 Okami Exorcizing Evil Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ashley’s Song (JP) 10 7 Mega Man Battle Network 6 Theme of Mega Man Battle Network 6 Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Winter Bliss (Cycerin) 7 5 Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Delusional Extremities Super Paper Mario Bounding Through Time 3 9 The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Kakariko is Saved Tales of Legendia The Scallop Dance 7 9 Castlevania Judgment Bloody Tears

Three ties! And all of them at 7-7, for whatever reason. “Calling” and “Waluigi Pinball” are both favorites of mine, so they advance easily. “Legendary Belmondo” also advances.

Also, poor Meat Circus. I’ve always loved that song, and it hurts to see it be our first 0-fer.

