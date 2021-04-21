Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, April 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|The World Ends With You
|Calling
|7*
|7
|Aether
|Aether
|Persona 3 FES
|Snow Queen
|11
|3
|Mass Effect
|Liara’s World
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|K.K. Cruisin’
|6
|7
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Gravestone Struck by Lightning
|Halo 3
|Finish the Fight
|8
|4
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Commandment
|The World Ends With You
|Someday
|6
|5
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|The Final Decisive Battle
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_CHRONICLE_KEY/.
|13
|0
|Psychonauts
|The Meat Circus
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Waluigi Pinball
|7*
|7
|Opoona
|Concert Hall
|Persona 3
|Memories of the School
|6
|8
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Chill (Dr. Mario)
|Persona 3
|Poem for Everyone’s Souls
|11
|3
|Patapon 2
|Moudamepon’s Theme
|Persona 4
|Pursuing My True Self
|6
|7
|Sigma Harmonics
|Gentle Timbre
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Shipmeister’s Shanty
|5
|7
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Built to Scale 2
|Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
|Legendary Belmondo
|7*
|7
|Okami
|Exorcizing Evil
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Ashley’s Song (JP)
|10
|7
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Theme of Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Castle Crashers (Xbox 360)
|Winter Bliss (Cycerin)
|7
|5
|Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume
|Delusional Extremities
|Super Paper Mario
|Bounding Through Time
|3
|9
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Kakariko is Saved
|Tales of Legendia
|The Scallop Dance
|7
|9
|Castlevania Judgment
|Bloody Tears
Three ties! And all of them at 7-7, for whatever reason. “Calling” and “Waluigi Pinball” are both favorites of mine, so they advance easily. “Legendary Belmondo” also advances.
Also, poor Meat Circus. I’ve always loved that song, and it hurts to see it be our first 0-fer.