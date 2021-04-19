Weekly Games Thread is Scouring GIFs Online

Welcome, video game playing threads, to Monday’s Weekly Video Games Thread! Today’s prompt is a little different and a little quicker: GIFs – specifically, your favorite ones from gaming. Be they cool or silly, embarrassing or triumphant, or even from the outer, broader gaming culture, let’s see some of your favorites.

I’ll add only one here to start things off, to not put too much weight on our image server (it was originally going to be four before I came to my senses):

While you’re looking up GIFs (or not; don’t feel any pressure), what have you been playing?

