The Graça Machel Day Thread (Monday April 19)

Graça Machel, born 17 October 1945, is a Mozambican politician and humanitarian. Among her accomplishments:

graduate of the University of Lisbon.



speaks German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, English, and Xitsonga.



served as the Minister of Education for Mozambique; during her tenure, the number of students enrolled in primary and secondary schools rose from about 40 percent of all school-aged children to over 90 percent for boys and 75 percent for girls.



chancellor of the University of Cape Town between 1999 and 2019.



member of the Africa Progress Panel (APP), a group that advocates for equitable and sustainable development in Africa.



recipient of the 1992 Africa Prize for her work to eliminate hunger in Africa.



recipient of the 1995 Nansen Medal for her humanitarian work.



was made an honorary British Dame for her humanitarian work.



president of the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.



chancellor of the African Leadership University.



holds honorary doctorates from the University of Massachusetts, University of Stellenbosch, University of Barcelona, University of Évora, Trinity College Dublin, and Leiden University.

I first learned of her through a piece of trivia: she is the only person to be First Lady of two different nations. She was first lady of Mozambique when married to President Samora Machel; twelve years after his death in a plane crash, she married Nelson Mandela and became first lady of South Africa. But as you can see, she’s a remarkable woman for reason going far above and beyond her marriages.

Have a great day thread, everyone!

