Calliope Corner #10

Euphoric mentality sweeping lives
to the gutter of schizophrenia,
but still, you ravage my mouth with kisses;
smoke filled anticipation while music
crashes across personality traits.
Pathological confidence stumbles
as paranoia meets sleep in mania,
morbid fascination dances with joy-
riding the senses of oblivion.
Society’s magnified sanity
is smashed against cold social impairment
as politicians fling pawns against boards;
black and white greenery of hostage high,
and we’re lost in the bleats of mild concern.
Enthusiastic chocolate opinions
grab yawns by the horns and babble motives,
mood swings and merry-go-rounds full of black
complexity that clings to the spirit.
What poems are you reading/writing this week?
Prompt: Altered states of consciousness