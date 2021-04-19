Calliope Corner #10

Euphoric mentality sweeping lives

to the gutter of schizophrenia,

but still, you ravage my mouth with kisses;

smoke filled anticipation while music

crashes across personality traits.

Pathological confidence stumbles

as paranoia meets sleep in mania,

morbid fascination dances with joy-

riding the senses of oblivion.

Society’s magnified sanity

is smashed against cold social impairment

as politicians fling pawns against boards;

black and white greenery of hostage high,

and we’re lost in the bleats of mild concern.

Enthusiastic chocolate opinions

grab yawns by the horns and babble motives,

mood swings and merry-go-rounds full of black

complexity that clings to the spirit.

What poems are you reading/writing this week?

Prompt: Altered states of consciousness

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...