Backlash 2004 Day Thread

On April 18, 2004, the Backlash PPV was held and one of the matches on the card was “The Legend Killer” Randy Orton vs Cactus Jack in a Hardcore Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This match propelled Orton to the stratosphere and solidified him as a main event wrestler. He would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship and win it at SummerSlam later in the year.

I hope you have a great Sunday and a superb week ahead of you.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite Randy Orton or Mick Foley match in the comment section below.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...