Backlash 2004 Day Thread

On April 18, 2004, the Backlash PPV was held and one of the matches on the card was “The Legend Killer” Randy Orton vs Cactus Jack in a Hardcore Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This match propelled Orton to the stratosphere and solidified him as a main event wrestler. He would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship and win it at SummerSlam later in the year.

