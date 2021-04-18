Back of the Box Recipes Sunday Food Thread 4/18

Back of the box recipes are ubiquitous. I’ve tried quite a few and I know there’s plenty of research that goes into making them both foolproof and yielding consistent results. A couple of my favorites also happen to be desserts. The Philly Cream Cheese cheesecake is definitely both foolproof and consistent, and as a bonus is damn good eating! See also the Key lime pie recipe on the Carnation sweetened condensed milk can. Although whip your own cream and make your own graham cracker crust, you’ll thank yourself.

Do you have a favorite/old standby? Sweet or savory it’s all fair game.

