The Weekend Politics Thread Has Been Here Before

Thursday evening, a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, killing eight people and wounding more before ultimately killing himself. The man has been identified by authorities as Brandon Hole, a nineteen year old former employee.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/indianapolis-shooter-was-former-fedex-employee-had-had-gun-seized-by-police-authorities-say/2021/04/16/5b9b6038-9ef3-11eb-8a83-3bc1fa69c2e8_story.html

The exact details might differ, but the story is an all too familiar one to Americans. So familiar, in fact, that the U.S. has reported at least 45 mass shootings in the last month alone:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/16/us/mass-shootings-45-one-month/index.html

I wish I had something better to say in response to all of this; some offering of hope that America’s gun problem will be properly addressed soon making incidents like this rare. But we’ve all been down this road before. Democrats will insist gun reform measures should be put into place; Republicans will resist any such measures. The usual platitudes will be offered up, and eventually the news cycle will move on until the next mass murder. The news cycle has that luxury. Those left to mourn do not.

What is there to say that hasn’t been said after previous tragedies? I don’t know, but I sure hope someone does.

Be safe, everyone (this also means getting yourself vaccinated when you are able to).

