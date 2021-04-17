The Night Thread Goes to the Theatre (4/17/21)

The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN, is one of my favorite venues for music and movies. It opened in 1928 as a “movie palace” and was described by a friend as “like being inside a Fabergé egg.”

It’s also the primary host of the Big Ears Festival, which will return in 2022. Before I moved away, I particularly enjoyed the theatre’s summer movie program, as I got to see such films as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Vertigo, and Jaws in a classic venue preceded by an honest-to-God Wurlitzer performance.

So if you ever find yourself in East Tennessee, go check out the Tennessee Theatre, and have a great night, Avocados!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...