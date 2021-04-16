Weekly Wrestling Thread…Well Whatever

AEW:
-Hardy’s Father died
-Mike Tyson returns (again)
-Bucks heel again, does this happen because Big Show is in the company now
WWE:
-WWE released a bunch of people through ‘budget cuts’ even it just signed a one BILLION dollars deal with peacock and comes off it’s most succesful years a company ever. People that got released:
Samoa Joe (Last appearance: WrestleMania 37 commentary)
Billie Kay (Last appearance: WrestleMania 37)
Peyton Royce (Last appearance: March 22, 2021 Raw)
Mickie James (Last appearance: NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver pre-show)
Chelsea Green (Last appearance: Nov. 13, 2020 SmackDown — injured)
Tucker (Last appearance: April 9, 2021 SmackDown before WrestleMania)
Kalisto (Last appearance: April 9, 2021 SmackDown before WrestleMania)
Mojo Rawley (Last appearance: June 15, 2020 SmackDown)
Wesley Blake (Last appearance: Dec. 11, 2020 SmackDown)
Bo Dallas (Last appearance: Oct. 31, 2019 Crown Jewel)
-Mania happened
-Shotzi Blackheart’s dad passed away
-New Woman champs all over the place
-Sheamus is champ again
-Bad Bunny tag match good
-Takeover was way too long even spread over two nights, still some excelent matches
NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies:
-Covid cases at GCW Collective show, suprising no-one