Weekly Wrestling Thread…Well Whatever

AEW:

-Hardy’s Father died

-Mike Tyson returns (again)

-Bucks heel again, does this happen because Big Show is in the company now

WWE:

-WWE released a bunch of people through ‘budget cuts’ even it just signed a one BILLION dollars deal with peacock and comes off it’s most succesful years a company ever. People that got released:

Samoa Joe (Last appearance: WrestleMania 37 commentary)

Billie Kay (Last appearance: WrestleMania 37)

Peyton Royce (Last appearance: March 22, 2021 Raw)

Mickie James (Last appearance: NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver pre-show)

Chelsea Green (Last appearance: Nov. 13, 2020 SmackDown — injured)

Tucker (Last appearance: April 9, 2021 SmackDown before WrestleMania)

Kalisto (Last appearance: April 9, 2021 SmackDown before WrestleMania)

Mojo Rawley (Last appearance: June 15, 2020 SmackDown)

Wesley Blake (Last appearance: Dec. 11, 2020 SmackDown)

Bo Dallas (Last appearance: Oct. 31, 2019 Crown Jewel)

-Mania happened

-Shotzi Blackheart’s dad passed away

-New Woman champs all over the place

-Sheamus is champ again

-Bad Bunny tag match good

-Takeover was way too long even spread over two nights, still some excelent matches

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies:

-Covid cases at GCW Collective show, suprising no-one

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...