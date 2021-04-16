Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 16

Introducing today’s contestants:

Danielle, a marketing professional, does trivia on Zoom;

Dakota, a documentary filmmaker, is a second-generation hand model; and

Patrick, a project manager, has a lot of DVDs. Patrick is a two-day champ with winnings of $46,501.

Danielle extended her lead on DD2, but then Patrick took over, scoring on DD3 and showing the way into FJ at $17,600 vs. $10,600 for Danielle and $7,800 for Dakota.

DD1 – $600 – HISTORY ON ICE – In 1969 the Manhattan broke through the ice between Baffin Bay & Point Barrow, Alaska to traverse this Arctic passage (Danielle lost $1,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – CHAPTERS IN NON-FICTION BOOKS – “Everest Summit May 10, 1996 29,028 feet” (Danielle won $2,000 from her leading score of $8,600.)

DD3 – $800 – LATIN PHRASEBOOK – Literally “good faith”, this 2-word phrase has come to refer to the authenticity of credentials or other offical documents (Patrick won $4,000 from his total of $11,200 vs. $10,600 for Danielle.)

FJ – AMERICAN NAMES – One of the luminaries who drove in the “Golden Spike” in Utah in 1869 was this man who later founded a university

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Patrick dropped $3,601 to win with $13,999 for a three-day total of $60,500.

Triple Stumpers of the day: The chapter title “The Third Tuesday: We Talk About Regrets” didn’t lead the players to “Tuesdays with Morrie”, nor did “Elsa Meets Other Wild Animals” help them get “Born Free”.

This episode ends the hosting stint of Aaron Rodgers. Next on deck to guest host: Anderson Cooper.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Northwest Passage? DD2 – What is “Into Thin Air”? DD3 – What is bone fide? FJ – Who was Stanford?

