Friday New Music (April 16, 2021)

Forgive me Apples, for I have sinned.

Feel free to post about all the new music on Friday here. Let’s have fun. Enjoy!

ETA: A list of new releases (courtesy of Bresson and El Marinero):

— A. Karperyd – GND

— AJ Tracey – Flu Game

— Alaskan Tapes – For Us Alone

— Alborosie – For The Culturee

— Alex Henry Foster – Standing Under Bright Lights

— Amigo the Devil – Born Against

— Andy Stott – Never the Right Time

— Apparat – Soundtracks

— The Armed – Ultrapop

— Arthur King – Changing Landscapes (Isle of Eigg)

— Astra Hiroki – Entropy

— August Burns Red – Guardians Sessions EP

— Autogramm – No Rules

— Babygirl – Losers Weepers EP

— Benedikt – Balcony Dream

— Benjamin Belinska – Lost Illusions

— Bewitcher – Cursed Be Thy Kingdom

— Big Scarr – Big Grim Reaper

— Bill Kwan – No Ordinary Love: The Music of Sade

— Black Peaks – Live At The Brighton Centre

— Bob Mould – Distortion: 2008-2019

— The Brother Brothers – Calla Lily

— Burning Flag – Matador

— Bushido Code – The Ronin

— Busta Rhymes – The Coming (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Cale Sexton – Sustain

— Cannibal Corpse – Violence Unimagined

— Caro Juna – Violent Delights EP

— Caroline Kingsbury – Heaven’s Just A Flight

— Caroline Polachek – Standing At the Gate: Remix Collection

— Childe – Childe EP

— Ci Majr – Side Effects EP

— Clicks – G.O.T.H.

— Cole Quest and the City Pickers – Self [En]titled EP

— Conor Grains – Three EP

— Conway The Machine – La Maquina

— Cory Hanson (of Wand) – Pale Horse Rider (Digital Release)

— CROWN – The End Of All Things

— David Cook – The Looking Glass EP

— David Ottestad – Like the Light of Stars

— Deine Lakaien – Dual

— The Disaster area – Glasshearts

— DJ Megan Ryte – DJ Megan Ryte

— Donna Lewis – Now in a Minute (Reissue)

— DORJA – Persephone EP

— Drongo – 1

— Eastward – Get Something Going EP

— Elise Davis – Anxious. Happy. Chill.

— Eric Church – Heart

— eremite – descension (Out of Our Constrictions)

— Eve – Scorpion (Vinyl Reissue)

— Fragmentum – Masters Of Perplexity

— Francesca Ter-Berg – In Eynem

— Friedemann – In Der Gegenwart Der Vergangenheit

— Gameboy_98 – Adultery EP

— Garage A Trois – Calm Down Cologne

— Gian Slater – Grey Is Ground

— The Gloria Record (feat. members of Mineral) – Start Here (Vinyl Reissue)

— Goo Goo Dolls – EP 21

— Greta Van Fleet – The Battle At Garden’s Gate

— Headache – Get Off the Internet EP (Vinyl Release)

— Hernia – Hernia

— Holding Absence – The Greatest Mistake Of My Life

— Holly Macve – Not The Girl

— Icon Of Sin – Icon Of Sin

— Imelda May – 11 Past The Hour

— Incarceration – Empiricism EP

— Jaguar Jonze – Antihero EP

— Jakob Mind – The One Who Got Away

— James Holvay – Sweet Soul SOng EP

— Jeffery Silverstein – Torii Gates EP

— jess joy – Patreeachry

— Jethro Tull – ‘A’ (A La Mode) (The 40th Anniversary Edition)

— Jo Below – No Control EP

— John Lennon – John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection

— John Leslie Hulcombe – Born of the Fire

— John Pizzarelli – Better Days Ahead

— John Moods – So Sweet EP

— Jon Hopkins – Piano Versions EP

— Josh Radnor – One More Than I’ll Let You Go EP

— Julia Stone – Sixty Summers

— Kenny Mason – Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut

— Kneeling In Piss – Types Of Cults

— The Ladles – Springville Sessions

— Lea Bertucci – A Visible Length Of Light

— London Grammar – Californian Soil

— Low Island – If You Could Have It All Again

— Lyke – Stay With Me EP

— Maeta – Habits EP

— Magnalith – Instrumentality EP

— Marty Friedman (of Megadeth) – Tokyo Jukebox 3

— Miles Gannett – Meridian

— Mirah – Advisory Committee (Reissue)

— Mirah – C’mon Miracle (Reissue)

— Monarch – Future Shock

— Motorpsycho – Kingdom of Oblivion

— NEEDTOBREATHE – Live From the Woods Vol. 2

— Nick Hakim and Roy Nathanson – Small Things

— Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again

— The Offspring – Let The Bad Times Roll

— Oh the Humanity – Oh the Humanity

— Panxing – Slowmusic

— Pathfinders – Ares Vallis

— Paul McCartney – McCartney III Imagined

— The Polyphonic Spree – Afflatus

— Ponta Preta – Tits Up

— Portugal. the Man – Oregon City Sessions (Digital Release)

— Primitive Ignorant – Infant Joy On Midnight Streets EP

— Robin Trower, Maxi Priest, and Livingstone Brown – United State of Mind

— Ryanhood – Under The Leaves

— Saint Raymond – We Forgot We Were Dreaming

— Sam Eagle – She’s So Nice EP

— Sasha and the Valentines – So You Think You Found Love?

— SHAED – No Other Way

— Sharon Van Etten – Epic Ten (Digital Release)

— Shelly FKA DRAM – Shelly FKA DRAM

— Silly Boy Blue – The Riddle – The Remixes EP

— SKAAR – Waiting

— Slumb – Play Dead

— Son Lux – Tomorrows III

— Soundhoose – Quarantine Psycho

— Sour Ops – X

— Spencer Krug (of Wolf Parade) – Fading Graffiti

— Spirit Mother – Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 4

— Steve Bug & Cle – Gentle Push EP

— Stoner – Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 5

— Suez – The Bones Of The Earth

— Suffocate For Fuck Sake – Fyra

— SYML – Dim EP

— Syna So Pro – Chill/Hype

— T Bear – Fresh Bear Tracks

— Talib Kweli & Diamond D – Gotham

— Temple Balls – Pyromide

— There Were Wires – Somnambulists (Vinyl Reissue)

— Tim McGraw – Here on Earth Ultimate Edition

— Tom The Mail Man – Sometimes Sorry Isn’t Enough

— Toro y Moi – Underneath the Pine (Vinyl Reissue)

— To The Grave – Epilogue

— Triston Marez – Triston Marez

— Two Feet – Max Maco Is Dead Right?

— Various Artists – Imaginal Soundtracking Vol. 2: 鬼 / The Demon

— Various Artists – MIEN (YAO) – Cannon Singing in China, Vietnam, Laos

— Various Artists – Midnight Rock’s Secret Tapes

— Various Artists – PRSNT

— Vetter – Av Sublim Natur

— The Vintage Caravan – Monuments

— Vision Video – Inked In Red

— Vitamin – Recordings 1981

— Vladislav Delay – Rakka II

— Waxflower – We Might Be Alright EP

— While She Sleeps – Sleep Society

— WHOKILLEDXIX – Fall Damage EP

— The Workday Release – Like The Light Of Stars

— XIX – Fall Damage EP

— Yung Beef – El Plugg 2

— Zac Crye – All the Same EP

— Zack Joseph – Keeping Me Sane

— Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

