Friday New Music (April 16, 2021)

Feel free to post about all the new music on Friday here. Let’s have fun. Enjoy!
ETA: A list of new releases (courtesy of Bresson and El Marinero):
— A. Karperyd – GND
— AJ Tracey – Flu Game
— Alaskan Tapes – For Us Alone
— Alborosie – For The Culturee
— Alex Henry Foster – Standing Under Bright Lights
— Amigo the Devil – Born Against
— Andy Stott – Never the Right Time
— Apparat – Soundtracks
— The Armed – Ultrapop
— Arthur King – Changing Landscapes (Isle of Eigg)
— Astra Hiroki – Entropy
— August Burns Red – Guardians Sessions EP
— Autogramm – No Rules
— Babygirl – Losers Weepers EP
— Benedikt – Balcony Dream
— Benjamin Belinska – Lost Illusions
— Bewitcher – Cursed Be Thy Kingdom
— Big Scarr – Big Grim Reaper
— Bill Kwan – No Ordinary Love: The Music of Sade
— Black Peaks – Live At The Brighton Centre
— Bob Mould – Distortion: 2008-2019
— The Brother Brothers – Calla Lily
— Burning Flag – Matador
— Bushido Code – The Ronin
— Busta Rhymes – The Coming (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Cale Sexton – Sustain
— Cannibal Corpse – Violence Unimagined
— Caro Juna – Violent Delights EP
— Caroline Kingsbury – Heaven’s Just A Flight
— Caroline Polachek – Standing At the Gate: Remix Collection
— Childe – Childe EP
— Ci Majr – Side Effects EP
— Clicks – G.O.T.H.
— Cole Quest and the City Pickers – Self [En]titled EP
— Conor Grains – Three EP
— Conway The Machine – La Maquina
— Cory Hanson (of Wand) – Pale Horse Rider (Digital Release)
— CROWN – The End Of All Things
— David Cook – The Looking Glass EP
— David Ottestad – Like the Light of Stars
— Deine Lakaien – Dual
— The Disaster area – Glasshearts
— DJ Megan Ryte – DJ Megan Ryte
— Donna Lewis – Now in a Minute (Reissue)
— DORJA – Persephone EP
— Drongo – 1
— Eastward – Get Something Going EP
— Elise Davis – Anxious. Happy. Chill.
— Eric Church – Heart
— eremite – descension (Out of Our Constrictions)
— Eve – Scorpion (Vinyl Reissue)
— Fragmentum – Masters Of Perplexity
— Francesca Ter-Berg – In Eynem
— Friedemann – In Der Gegenwart Der Vergangenheit
— Gameboy_98 – Adultery EP
— Garage A Trois – Calm Down Cologne
— Gian Slater – Grey Is Ground
— The Gloria Record (feat. members of Mineral) – Start Here (Vinyl Reissue)
— Goo Goo Dolls – EP 21
— Greta Van Fleet – The Battle At Garden’s Gate
— Headache – Get Off the Internet EP (Vinyl Release)
— Hernia – Hernia
— Holding Absence – The Greatest Mistake Of My Life
— Holly Macve – Not The Girl
— Icon Of Sin – Icon Of Sin
— Imelda May – 11 Past The Hour
— Incarceration – Empiricism EP
— Jaguar Jonze – Antihero EP
— Jakob Mind – The One Who Got Away
— James Holvay – Sweet Soul SOng EP
— Jeffery Silverstein – Torii Gates EP
— jess joy – Patreeachry
— Jethro Tull – ‘A’ (A La Mode) (The 40th Anniversary Edition)
— Jo Below – No Control EP
— John Lennon – John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection
— John Leslie Hulcombe – Born of the Fire
— John Pizzarelli – Better Days Ahead
— John Moods – So Sweet EP
— Jon Hopkins – Piano Versions EP
— Josh Radnor – One More Than I’ll Let You Go EP
— Julia Stone – Sixty Summers
— Kenny Mason – Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut
— Kneeling In Piss – Types Of Cults
— The Ladles – Springville Sessions
— Lea Bertucci – A Visible Length Of Light
— London Grammar – Californian Soil
— Low Island – If You Could Have It All Again
— Lyke – Stay With Me EP
— Maeta – Habits EP
— Magnalith – Instrumentality EP
— Marty Friedman (of Megadeth) – Tokyo Jukebox 3
— Miles Gannett – Meridian
— Mirah – Advisory Committee (Reissue)
— Mirah – C’mon Miracle (Reissue)
— Monarch – Future Shock
— Motorpsycho – Kingdom of Oblivion
— NEEDTOBREATHE – Live From the Woods Vol. 2
— Nick Hakim and Roy Nathanson – Small Things
— Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again
— The Offspring – Let The Bad Times Roll
— Oh the Humanity – Oh the Humanity
— Panxing – Slowmusic
— Pathfinders – Ares Vallis
— Paul McCartney – McCartney III Imagined
— The Polyphonic Spree – Afflatus
— Ponta Preta – Tits Up
— Portugal. the Man – Oregon City Sessions (Digital Release)
— Primitive Ignorant – Infant Joy On Midnight Streets EP
— Robin Trower, Maxi Priest, and Livingstone Brown – United State of Mind
— Ryanhood – Under The Leaves
— Saint Raymond – We Forgot We Were Dreaming
— Sam Eagle – She’s So Nice EP
— Sasha and the Valentines – So You Think You Found Love?
— SHAED – No Other Way
— Sharon Van Etten – Epic Ten (Digital Release)
— Shelly FKA DRAM – Shelly FKA DRAM
— Silly Boy Blue – The Riddle – The Remixes EP
— SKAAR – Waiting
— Slumb – Play Dead
— Son Lux – Tomorrows III
— Soundhoose – Quarantine Psycho
— Sour Ops – X
— Spencer Krug (of Wolf Parade) – Fading Graffiti
— Spirit Mother – Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 4
— Steve Bug & Cle – Gentle Push EP
— Stoner – Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 5
— Suez – The Bones Of The Earth
— Suffocate For Fuck Sake – Fyra
— SYML – Dim EP
— Syna So Pro – Chill/Hype
— T Bear – Fresh Bear Tracks
— Talib Kweli & Diamond D – Gotham
— Temple Balls – Pyromide
— There Were Wires – Somnambulists (Vinyl Reissue)
— Tim McGraw – Here on Earth Ultimate Edition
— Tom The Mail Man – Sometimes Sorry Isn’t Enough
— Toro y Moi – Underneath the Pine (Vinyl Reissue)
— To The Grave – Epilogue
— Triston Marez – Triston Marez
— Two Feet – Max Maco Is Dead Right?
— Various Artists – Imaginal Soundtracking Vol. 2: 鬼 / The Demon
— Various Artists – MIEN (YAO) – Cannon Singing in China, Vietnam, Laos
— Various Artists – Midnight Rock’s Secret Tapes
— Various Artists – PRSNT
— Vetter – Av Sublim Natur
— The Vintage Caravan – Monuments
— Vision Video – Inked In Red
— Vitamin – Recordings 1981
— Vladislav Delay – Rakka II
— Waxflower – We Might Be Alright EP
— While She Sleeps – Sleep Society
— WHOKILLEDXIX – Fall Damage EP
— The Workday Release – Like The Light Of Stars
— XIX – Fall Damage EP
— Yung Beef – El Plugg 2
— Zac Crye – All the Same EP
— Zack Joseph – Keeping Me Sane
— Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia