Anya Taylor-Joy Night Thread

Anya Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy was born on April 16, 1996. She was born in America, but her parents are English and Argentine, which means she has citizenship in three countries. She lived in Argentina until she was 6, when her family moved to England. You may recognize her from such movies and shows as Queen’s Gambit and The VVitch. I thought she was absolutely brilliant as the titular character in the 2020 version of Emma.

Comment on your favorite Anya Taylor-Joy role or whatever else you would like.

