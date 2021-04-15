Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 15

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Lindsay, a teacher, gets called “Ashley” a lot;

Mark, a civil rights lawyer, has been at his job for 25 years; and

Patrick, a project manager, took a while to learn to drive. Patrick is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,401.

Patrick led at every break and nailed the last clue of DJ to secure a runaway at $22,100 vs. $10,200 for Mark and $7,800 for Lindsay.

DD1 – $600 – & I FEEL ALRIGHT – This chemical compound can make things explode, but not your heart, where it eases pain acting as a vasodilator (Patrick won $1,500 from his leading score of $3,000.)

DD2 (video) – $1,200 – GEMS & JEWELRY – The most prized of these flashy gems are the black ones (the actual colors can vary), from New South Wales, Australia (Lindsay lost $4,000 from her total of $6,600 vs. $19,700 for Patrick.)

DD3 – $1,200 – CAPITAL “C” – This capital lies on the banks of the world’s largest river (Lindsay won $2,000 from her score of $5,800 vs. $20,100 for Patrick.)

FJ – PHYSICS – Modern formulations of Newton’s 2 most famous equations both begin with this quantity that’s measured in Newtons

Patrick and Lindsay were correct on FJ, with Patrick standing pat at $22,100 for a two-day total of $46,501.

Daily Double wagering strategy: Lindsay appeared to get a massive break when Patrick skipped over DD3 (the only time in DJ that a clue wasn’t chosen top-down), leaving it for Lindsay to find with just one other clue remaining. With a wager of $5,800 or close to it, she could have moved into second place and stayed alive into FJ, but her $2,000 bet kept her in third and out of range of Patrick.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue In the CAPITAL “C” category, no one knew the capital connected by tunnels & bridges with Malmo, Sweden is Copenhagen.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is nitroglycerin? DD2 – What is opal? DD3 – What is Cairo? FJ – What is force?

