Creator Spotlight – Alex Ross

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Spotlight on Alex Ross

The CBChat never ends and I’m always looking for new topics and discussions to engage the audience.

A new feature that I’ll be sprinkling in over the coming months is the Creator Spotlight.

First up – Alex Ross

I was lucky enough to see the Alex Ross Exhibit at the Andy Warhol years ago and it was an experience to remember. He broke into comics with the Terminator and brought the future of the DC and Marvel Universes to life with Kingdom Come and Earth X. He’s been doing cover designs for Captain America, Immortal Hulk, and other Marvel series recently.

Let’s talk about Alex Ross and your favorite pieces of art painted by the master. Feel free to share your favorite art by Mr. Ross in the comment section.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...