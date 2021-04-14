Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 8 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, April 14th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Opoona The Village Without Memories 9 6 Super Paper Mario Brobot Battle Ikaruga Butsutekkai 9 6 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Recluse Cube Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006) B03 7 8 Persona 3 Changing Seasons Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Questioning (Allegro, 2004) 6 8 Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand Mass Effect Mass Effect Theme 3 14 Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Zero Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006) R04E 10 4 Beautiful Katamari Katamari Dancing Eternal Poison Something Different 6 8 Sigma Harmonics Rippling Dream Let’s Tap Tap de Papapaya 5 9 Trails in the Sky SC The Hidden True Form Trails in the Sky the 3rd Dreamy and Boisterous Holy Land 14 2 Mario Kart Wii Wario’s Gold Mine Elebits Failed Mission Results 6 8 Sonic Rush Get Edgy Persona 4 Theme of Junes 6 10 Ys Origin Water Prison Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Crisis 2 13 Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_LINKER/. Folklore Engraved Time 3 10 Aoi Shiro Drawing Water Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Courtroom Lobby (2003) 6 10 Xanadu Next Harlech Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Celestial Troupe 13 3 WarioWare: Smooth Moves Wii Dancing Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mona Pizza’s Song 10* 10 Shadow of the Colossus Counterattack

Our most hotly contested match yet also produces the only tie of the round. Mona Pizza’s crispy crunchy crust leaves Counterattack in the dust.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...