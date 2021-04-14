Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 8 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or listen to every song (including songs with byes) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, April 14th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

OpoonaThe Village Without Memories96Super Paper MarioBrobot Battle
IkarugaButsutekkai96Trails in the Sky the 3rdRecluse Cube
Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006)B0378Persona 3Changing Seasons
Phoenix Wright: Trials and TribulationsQuestioning (Allegro, 2004)68Valkyrie Profile 2: SilmeriaIn Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand
Mass EffectMass Effect Theme314Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan WarZero
Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006)R04E104Beautiful KatamariKatamari Dancing
Eternal PoisonSomething Different68Sigma HarmonicsRippling Dream
Let’s TapTap de Papapaya59Trails in the Sky SCThe Hidden True Form
Trails in the Sky the 3rdDreamy and Boisterous Holy Land142Mario Kart WiiWario’s Gold Mine
ElebitsFailed Mission Results68Sonic RushGet Edgy
Persona 4Theme of Junes610Ys OriginWater Prison
Professor Layton and the Unwound FutureCrisis213Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaEXEC_LINKER/.
FolkloreEngraved Time310Aoi ShiroDrawing Water
Phoenix Wright: Trials and TribulationsCourtroom Lobby (2003)610Xanadu NextHarlech
Valkyrie Profile 2: SilmeriaCelestial Troupe133WarioWare: Smooth MovesWii Dancing
Super Smash Bros. BrawlMona Pizza’s Song10*10Shadow of the ColossusCounterattack

Our most hotly contested match yet also produces the only tie of the round. Mona Pizza’s crispy crunchy crust leaves Counterattack in the dust.