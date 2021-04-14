Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 8 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Previous Round Results:
|Opoona
|The Village Without Memories
|9
|6
|Super Paper Mario
|Brobot Battle
|Ikaruga
|Butsutekkai
|9
|6
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Recluse Cube
|Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006)
|B03
|7
|8
|Persona 3
|Changing Seasons
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Questioning (Allegro, 2004)
|6
|8
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand
|Mass Effect
|Mass Effect Theme
|3
|14
|Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War
|Zero
|Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006)
|R04E
|10
|4
|Beautiful Katamari
|Katamari Dancing
|Eternal Poison
|Something Different
|6
|8
|Sigma Harmonics
|Rippling Dream
|Let’s Tap
|Tap de Papapaya
|5
|9
|Trails in the Sky SC
|The Hidden True Form
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Dreamy and Boisterous Holy Land
|14
|2
|Mario Kart Wii
|Wario’s Gold Mine
|Elebits
|Failed Mission Results
|6
|8
|Sonic Rush
|Get Edgy
|Persona 4
|Theme of Junes
|6
|10
|Ys Origin
|Water Prison
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|Crisis
|2
|13
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_LINKER/.
|Folklore
|Engraved Time
|3
|10
|Aoi Shiro
|Drawing Water
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Courtroom Lobby (2003)
|6
|10
|Xanadu Next
|Harlech
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Celestial Troupe
|13
|3
|WarioWare: Smooth Moves
|Wii Dancing
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Mona Pizza’s Song
|10*
|10
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Counterattack
Our most hotly contested match yet also produces the only tie of the round. Mona Pizza’s crispy crunchy crust leaves Counterattack in the dust.