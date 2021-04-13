Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Marlon James, an author

In the news,

At Least 13 Trans People Have Been Killed in 2021. Most Are Black Women

CHIKA Announces Retirement, Citing “Mental Toll” of Music Industry

New York Politician Resigns After Suggesting Gays Be Sent to an Island

The project of the day is The Other Two, a television comedy focused on the lives of two 30 something year old siblings as their teenage brother rises to fame.

Optional Topic: hit us with some topic ideas

