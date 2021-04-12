Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 12

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Allison, a software sales executive, takes interesting selfies;

Fox, a bartender, slept in Golden Gate Park; and

Dennis, a biotech project manager, did AIDS education in South Africa. Dennis is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,900.

Dennis had the lead at every commercial break and never faced a serious challenge, heading into FJ at $20,000 vs. $7,400 for Allison and $3,200 for Fox.

DD1 – $800 – GROGRA-SEA, & ALSO LAKES – Named for an 1830s explorer & linked to salt flats, this ancient lake hit 5,000′ in elevation & covered much of what is now Utah (Fox lost $1,600 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – SCIENCE NICKNAMES – Peter Higgs himself is among those who have expressed dislike for this religious-themed nickname for the Higgs boson (Dennis won $3,400 from his score of $9,600 vs. $3,800 for Allison.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE NATIONAL PARK SYSTEM – National military parks include Horseshoe Bend in Alabama & this one in Mississippi that’s alphabetically last (Dennis lost $7,000 from his total of $27,000 vs. $7,400 for Allison.)

FJ – OLYMPIC HOSTS – Aside from the United States, one of the 2 countries with 2 different cities that have hosted the Summer Olympics

Dennis and Allison were correct, with Dennis adding $2,500 to win with $22,500 for a two-day total of $48,400.

Clue selection and wagering strategy: Once again, the contestants declined to shop for DD3 late in the game, instead choosing to play top-down. I did like the wager Dennis made on DD3, which was close to the maximum he could bet and still have the runaway locked down if he missed and Allison were to get the last $2,000 clue.

TV troubles: No one could provide the final word in the name of former TV review website Television Without Pity, or could name the outlet of the show “16 and Pregnant”, MTV.

Cluereader corner: Interesting contrast between a category guest-presented by Drew Barrymore with her super-showbiz perkiness vs. the low-key Rodgers.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Lake Bonneville? DD2 – What is the God particle? DD3 – What is Vicksburg? FJ – What is (one of) Australia and Germany?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...