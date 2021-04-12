Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 6 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song (including songs with byes) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 13th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

The World Ends With YouO-Parts117Mario Kart WiiMaple Treeway
Rhythm TengokuKarateka510Eternal SonataRelaxing Place
Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaEXEC_over. METHOD_SUBLIMATION/. ~omness chs ciel sos infel48Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaEXEC_with. METHOD_METAFALICA/.
Sonic UnleashedEmpire City (Night)89Kingdom Hearts IIPassion
Etrian Odyssey IIInspecting the Resounding Weapons75428 Shibuya ScrambleThe World Doesn’t Change So Easy (Aya Kamiki)
Kingdom Hearts IIDarkness of the Unknown132Knights in the NightmareGleivnir Knights
Mass EffectFeros710Persona 3Living with Determination
Pokemon Diamond / PearlChampion Cynthia’s Theme310OpoonaHotel Moon Forest
I/Ocluster one85Guilty Gear 2: OvertureUseless as a Lantern at Noon (Izuna)
Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless ArmyShock! The Final Battle8*8World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich KingWrath of the Lich King
Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaChanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~114bit GenerationsTheme of Coloris (by Cornelius)
Etrian OdysseyThe Lounge Where We Speak of Tomorrow48Xanadu NextTime Crevice
FFXI: Treasures of Aht UrhganEastward Bound…105Wii SportsGolf (Results)
Shadow the HedgehogGun Fortress48Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VIILucrecia Crescent
Trails in the Sky SCThe Fate of the Fairies412Persona 4Reverie
Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaSinging Hill ~Harmonics FRELIA~69Lumines IIhometown

1 tie. I gave the win to “Shock! The Final Battle” over “Wrath of the Lich King”, because I can’t let our longest-named game leave so soon.