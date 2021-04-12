Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 6 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 13th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|The World Ends With You
|O-Parts
|11
|7
|Mario Kart Wii
|Maple Treeway
|Rhythm Tengoku
|Karateka
|5
|10
|Eternal Sonata
|Relaxing Place
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_over. METHOD_SUBLIMATION/. ~omness chs ciel sos infel
|4
|8
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_with. METHOD_METAFALICA/.
|Sonic Unleashed
|Empire City (Night)
|8
|9
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Passion
|Etrian Odyssey II
|Inspecting the Resounding Weapons
|7
|5
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|The World Doesn’t Change So Easy (Aya Kamiki)
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Darkness of the Unknown
|13
|2
|Knights in the Nightmare
|Gleivnir Knights
|Mass Effect
|Feros
|7
|10
|Persona 3
|Living with Determination
|Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
|Champion Cynthia’s Theme
|3
|10
|Opoona
|Hotel Moon Forest
|I/O
|cluster one
|8
|5
|Guilty Gear 2: Overture
|Useless as a Lantern at Noon (Izuna)
|Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army
|Shock! The Final Battle
|8*
|8
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Wrath of the Lich King
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Chanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~
|11
|4
|bit Generations
|Theme of Coloris (by Cornelius)
|Etrian Odyssey
|The Lounge Where We Speak of Tomorrow
|4
|8
|Xanadu Next
|Time Crevice
|FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan
|Eastward Bound…
|10
|5
|Wii Sports
|Golf (Results)
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Gun Fortress
|4
|8
|Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
|Lucrecia Crescent
|Trails in the Sky SC
|The Fate of the Fairies
|4
|12
|Persona 4
|Reverie
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|Singing Hill ~Harmonics FRELIA~
|6
|9
|Lumines II
|hometown
1 tie. I gave the win to “Shock! The Final Battle” over “Wrath of the Lich King”, because I can’t let our longest-named game leave so soon.