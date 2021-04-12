Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 6 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 13th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

The World Ends With You O-Parts 11 7 Mario Kart Wii Maple Treeway Rhythm Tengoku Karateka 5 10 Eternal Sonata Relaxing Place Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_over. METHOD_SUBLIMATION/. ~omness chs ciel sos infel 4 8 Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_with. METHOD_METAFALICA/. Sonic Unleashed Empire City (Night) 8 9 Kingdom Hearts II Passion Etrian Odyssey II Inspecting the Resounding Weapons 7 5 428 Shibuya Scramble The World Doesn’t Change So Easy (Aya Kamiki) Kingdom Hearts II Darkness of the Unknown 13 2 Knights in the Nightmare Gleivnir Knights Mass Effect Feros 7 10 Persona 3 Living with Determination Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Champion Cynthia’s Theme 3 10 Opoona Hotel Moon Forest I/O cluster one 8 5 Guilty Gear 2: Overture Useless as a Lantern at Noon (Izuna) Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Shock! The Final Battle 8* 8 World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Wrath of the Lich King Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Chanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~ 11 4 bit Generations Theme of Coloris (by Cornelius) Etrian Odyssey The Lounge Where We Speak of Tomorrow 4 8 Xanadu Next Time Crevice FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan Eastward Bound… 10 5 Wii Sports Golf (Results) Shadow the Hedgehog Gun Fortress 4 8 Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Lucrecia Crescent Trails in the Sky SC The Fate of the Fairies 4 12 Persona 4 Reverie Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Singing Hill ~Harmonics FRELIA~ 6 9 Lumines II hometown

1 tie. I gave the win to “Shock! The Final Battle” over “Wrath of the Lich King”, because I can’t let our longest-named game leave so soon.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...